After “1917” director Sam Mendes is already preparing the next film

British actress Olivia Colman is expected to be the protagonist of the “Empire of Light” story.

After the success of “1917”, Sam Mendes’ film in World War I, which won over audiences in cinemas and was nominated for ten Academy Awards (although it won only three), the British filmmaker is already preparing the next project.

It will be a film called “Empire of Light” in which the actress Olivia Colman will appear as the protagonist, although the negotiations are still ongoing. Sam Mendes wrote the script, which focuses on a love story set around (and within) a movie theater on the south coast of England in the 1980s.

Production is directed by the acclaimed Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for his work in 1917. Olivia Colman also won an Oscar for her role in “A Favorita” and this year she is nominated again for her appearance on “O Pai”.