After 16 Years, Supplice From ‘Armored Core 4’ Is Getting An Amazing Looking Action Figure

The upcoming motion determine of Supplice from ‘Armored Core 4’. Kotobukiya

What with Armored Core 4 launched again in 2006, it’s taken an excellent whereas for us to get an motion determine of the design. Fortunately, Kotobukiya appear very happy to make one.

Kotobukiya has a protracted historical past of doing a little fairly spectacular Armored Core associated mannequin kits. It’s clear that they promote nicely, as we are actually getting what seems to be a really high-end motion determine of one of many designs.

Particularly, the design in query is that of Supplice, which was used each on Armored Core 4’s cowl and within the sport’s opening film (proven beneath).

We additionally solely acquired a mannequin equipment of the design earlier this yr, which was a modified model of the usual Aaliyah mannequin equipment.

Whereas I initially thought that this determine was a pre-assembled mannequin equipment, it’s apparent now that this isn’t the case.

Clocking in at 30 cm in top, this new motion determine is significantly bigger than the beforehand launched mannequin equipment of the identical design (proven beneath).

The paint scheme and sculpt are additionally reworked and are way more correct to the sport.

Along with a big array of articulation associated gimmicks, there may also be an LED within the head.

The unique mannequin equipment (left) and the newer a lot bigger motion determine (proper). Kotobukiya

Armored Core 4 was a really completely different sort of Armored Core sport, and it wasn’t with out its fair proportion of points. It was additionally the sport directorial debut of Hidetaka Miyazaki.

It’s a nonetheless a bizarre alternative for the primary Armored Core associated motion determine, nevertheless it’s a beautiful design and I’ll fortunately take no matter Armored Core merchandise I can get at this level.

The one issues lacking listed here are the determine’s launch date and worth, with the latter little doubt going to be eye wateringly costly.

