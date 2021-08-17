Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Research 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the africa non-alcoholic beverages market exhibited a moderate growth rate during 2015-2020 expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Non-alcoholic beverages are drinks that mostly consists of fruit juices, sports drink, bottled water, carbonated drinks and ready-to-drink beverages. These drinks are either alcohol-free or consist of less than 0.5 percent of liquor volume. Their consumption commonly assists in providing hydration to the body while boosting metabolism, improving digestion and enhancing cardiovascular health.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Trends:

The market in Africa is primarily driven by the growing preference for ready-to-drink beverages among the masses. With rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles led by the masses and the inflating per capita income levels, there has been a considerable rise in the sales of refreshing non-alcoholic drinks. Moreover, the increasing health consciousness among individuals have led to theincreasing demand for healthy non-alcoholic beverages in the region. Apart from this, numerous manufacturers are also introducinginnovative product variants in the market that are characterized by similar color, taste and texture to alcoholic drinks in an attempt to cater to the requirements of the consumers. The launch of organic and natural ingredients-based variantsis also contributing to the market growth.

Africa Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

A.G. Barr p.l.c., Al Ahram Beverages Company S.A.E. (Heineken N.V.), Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (Pty) Ltd, Faragalla Group, Juhayna Food Industries S.A.E, Kingsley Beverages (Pty) Ltd, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc, Pioneer Food Group Limited, Red Bull GmbH, The Beverage Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Tiger Brands Limited and Twizza (Pty) Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, category, packaging type, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Carbonated Drinks

Non-Carbonated Drinks Fruit and Vegetable Juice Functional Drinks RTD Tea and Coffee Bottled Water Others



Breakup by Category:

Mass

Premium

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bottles

Cans

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Household

Institutional

Breakup by Country:

Nigeria

Algeria

South Africa

Morocco

Egypt

Ghana

Kenya

Tunisia

Côte d’Ivoire

Angola

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

