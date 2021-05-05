Africa Gaming Market To Witness The Highest Growth Globally In Coming Years 2021-2025 | Gamesole, Kuluya, Chopup, Kucheza

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Africa Gaming Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The gaming industry is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Africa Gaming Market are Gamesole, Kuluya, Chopup, Kucheza, Kagiso Interactive, Nyamakop, Celestial Games, Clockwork Acorn, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– In May 2020, Sony announced new PlayStation Studios branding for its first-party PS5 games. Sony will be using the new PlayStation Studios brand for its first-party exclusives going forward as a way to let customers know that a game comes from one of Sony’s in-house development teams.

– In August 2019, Konami Digital Entertainment BV announced that the mobile version of e-Football PES 2020 would be released in October, and it represents a complete overhaul of the current PES 2019 mobile game. The latest major update to the PES Mobile series, which celebrated over 200 million downloads earlier this year, brings many of the critical features and licenses already announced for e-Football PES 2020 on PC and console.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Gaming Segment is Expected to Have Major Market Share

– Mobile gaming generates close to half of the revenue that the gaming industry gets annually. More than 200 million Africans are below 35 years, and this figure might double in a decade. Africa has a huge market for gaming and smartphone companies.

– Mobile gaming is gaining popularity in remote parts of Africa. For example, more than 290 million people in North Africa use mobile phones. The mobile market in the region generates $90 billion annually.

– One of the major drivers for the growth of mobile gaming is the potential to spawn a massive real-money gaming industry around the continent. Mobile tech spreads around the continent, large swaths of Africa are also paving the way for legal betting and gaming.

– However, Acceleration in network rollouts by mobile operators in Sub-Saharan Africa has been a vital driver of the reduction in the coverage gap. Infrastructure deployment in Sub-Saharan Africa increased 3G coverage from 63% in 2017 to 70% in 2018, extending access to more than 80 million people. 3.3 billion people live in areas covered by mobile broadband networks but do not use mobile internet this usage gap is more than four times greater than the coverage gap. Such factors might harm gaming companies operating in the region.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Africa Gaming market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Gaming market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Gaming market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Gaming market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Gaming report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

