Africa Gaming Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – Gamesole, Kuluya, Chopup, Kucheza, Kagiso Interactive, Nyamakop

Africa Gaming Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Africa Gaming Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The gaming industry is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Africa Gaming Market are Gamesole, Kuluya, Chopup, Kucheza, Kagiso Interactive, Nyamakop, Celestial Games, Clockwork Acorn and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In May 2020, Sony announced new PlayStation Studios branding for its first-party PS5 games. Sony will be using the new PlayStation Studios brand for its first-party exclusives going forward as a way to let customers know that a game comes from one of Sony’s in-house development teams.

– In August 2019, Konami Digital Entertainment BV announced that the mobile version of e-Football PES 2020 would be released in October, and it represents a complete overhaul of the current PES 2019 mobile game. The latest major update to the PES Mobile series, which celebrated over 200 million downloads earlier this year, brings many of the critical features and licenses already announced for e-Football PES 2020 on PC and console.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Gaming Segment is Expected to Have Major Market Share

– Mobile gaming generates close to half of the revenue that the gaming industry gets annually. More than 200 million Africans are below 35 years, and this figure might double in a decade. Africa has a huge market for gaming and smartphone companies.

– Mobile gaming is gaining popularity in remote parts of Africa. For example, more than 290 million people in North Africa use mobile phones. The mobile market in the region generates $90 billion annually.

– One of the major drivers for the growth of mobile gaming is the potential to spawn a massive real-money gaming industry around the continent. Mobile tech spreads around the continent, large swaths of Africa are also paving the way for legal betting and gaming.

– However, Acceleration in network rollouts by mobile operators in Sub-Saharan Africa has been a vital driver of the reduction in the coverage gap. Infrastructure deployment in Sub-Saharan Africa increased 3G coverage from 63% in 2017 to 70% in 2018, extending access to more than 80 million people. 3.3 billion people live in areas covered by mobile broadband networks but do not use mobile internet this usage gap is more than four times greater than the coverage gap. Such factors might harm gaming companies operating in the region.

