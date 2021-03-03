Africa Food Hydrocolloids Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario – Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Cp Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated

Africa Food Hydrocolloids Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period (2020-205).

– The increase in consumer preference for convenience foods indirectly contributes to the growing demand for hydrocolloids required as stabilizers, binding agents and thickening agents in convenience food products. The processed food market is driven by the greater need for convenience due to the busy lifestyles of consumers. This, in turn, increases the demand for hydrocolloids.

– In African countries like Nigeria the food and beverage market remains viable for investment in spite of the challenges of high energy cost and volatile raw material prices. Thus, driving the food ingredients market including hydrocolloids.

Top Leading Companies of Africa Food Hydrocolloids Market are

Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Cp Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., REDA Food

Market Research Analysis:

Increasing Application In Beverage Sector

Acidified protein drinks, such as fruit juice and milk- or yogurt-based beverages, alternative milk, and juice drinks, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and others tend to be the highest users of hydrocolloids in the region. Some of the popular hydrocolloids with increasing applications in the beverage sector include gellan gum, xanthan, and pectin. In African countries like Nigeria, the fast-growing population brings a continuing demand for soft drinks, especially as the climate is quite hot, which in turn is propelling the growth market studied at a faster pace. According to German Engineering Federation, in 2016 Nigeria was the fourth largest country with the highest consumption of soft drinks after the United States, China, and Mexico, which has resulted in increasing demand for stabilizing and texturing food ingredients including hydrocolloids.

