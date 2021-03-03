Africa Food Additives Market 2021 Analysis by Manufacturers –Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Chemsystems

The Africa Food Additives Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Africa food additives market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Africa Food Additives Market: Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Chemsystems, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.

Market Overview:

– The market is driven by the extensive use of additives in the food & beverage sector for different functioning, such as preservative, flavor enhancer, emulsifier, sweetener, colorant, and many other functions. In addition, the rising demand for convenience and packaged foods where additives are used in a higher quantity is further fueling the market growth. Also, the key players are focusing on promoting the benefits of clean label ingredients, due to the high interest of consumers in healthy eating habits and an increase in awareness of ingredients used in the food products.

– However, several health hazards and side-effects associated with synthetic food additives are anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the market.

Rising Demand for Sweeteners in the Region

The sweetener market has been estimated to have the highest demand and also has the fastest growth in African countries. Therefore, to meet the industrial and consumer needs, the production of sugar in the African region has been increased significantly. The sugar, especially the liquid sugar has a robust application due to the ease in the consistency in production processes such as for dissolving, filtering, and others, which is achieved by employing liquid sugar, which is otherwise difficult to achieve using the granular or powder form. However, the growing health concerns associated with artificial sweeteners such as aspartame and saccharin are driving consumers’ interest in natural sweeteners. Steviol glycosides mainly drive the growth in the natural high-intensity sweeteners space followed by monk fruit extract of mogroside V. Similarly, stevia is also seeing a major demand in the natural sweeteners category.

South Africa to have the Fastest Growing Market in the Africa Region

South Africa is expected to have the fastest growth in the African market owing to the increasing demand for processed and convenience foods in the region. The large demand for processed food in the country is due to the growing population of working-class people, urbanization, and improved household income. Moreover, the region is experiencing significant development in terms of new product launches and innovations. Furthermore, the increasing knowledge regarding the health concerns of the customers, regarding the adverse health effects of artificial ingredients has triggered the growth of the clean-label ingredient present in the food & beverage products. Therefore, the manufacturers present in the country are adopting the strategy of incorporating clean label functional additives, thus boosting the overall growth of the demand for the food additives market.

Competitive Landscape

The Africa food additives market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the country’s market include Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Chemsystems, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.

