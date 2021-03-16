Africa Folding Carton Market Acquire Huge Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Africa Folding Carton Market in its latest report titled, “Africa Folding Carton Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Africa Folding Carton Market: CTP Cartons and Label, Kemtek, Masterpack Cape, Shave & Gibson, Britepak, AR Packaging Nigeria Ltd., Atlas Packaging, Catron Manufacturer Limited

– September 2019: Shave & Gibson Packaging launched a new brand called Earthpak. The main objective of this company is to replace plastic, polystyrene, and metal food trays and cartons with this product. Moreover, Earthpak bins and containers are constructed from cardboard-based materials, which also offers the safety and security of the food products.

Market Overview:

Africa’s Folding carton market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the packaging industry. Folding cartons mostly used in different end-user industries due to its eco-friendly packaging solutions and its ability to produce many sizes in smaller footprints.

– Food and Tobacco industries provide 81% of the net sales of the Folding carton for this region. Hence, most of the major vendors in this market are following rapid acquisition strategy to penetrate in this untapped market. For instance, In 2019, AR Packaging Group AB had completed its acquisitions on Nampak Cartons to strengthen its offerings for Tobacco industries.

– Major vendors in this market are focusing on the recyclable folded cartons, which can reduce environmental wastes across the globe. For instance, in 2020, CTP Cartons and Labels launched environmentally friendly packaging solutions for its customers. Moreover, this product consists of cellulose windows that allow the product to remain visible, and its trays are suitable for an array of fruit and vegetable products.

– Folded cartons can also incorporate with anti-counterfeit technologies such as RFID, embedded barcode, and others. Moreover, in the African region, increasing the incorporation of anti-counterfeit measures into product packaging is expected to drive the growth of this market.

Key Market Trends

Food and Beverages to Hold a Major Market Share

– Africa has witnessed strong urban growth since 1950, and its Urban population is also increased significantly during these years. This population segment is adopting new lifestyles and is more conscious about the eco-friendly feature of food packaging.

– Urbanization, migration, and broader exposure to digital media have led to a diversification of food habits, ranging from both traditional foods to the spread of Western-style fast food. This rising trend of health consciousness and eco-friendly packaging solutions is expected to drive the growth of this market. For instance, Atlas packaging’s crash lock and counter display products are used for Food and Beverages products in this region.

– The government’s rules and regulations in this region are also fuelling the growth of this market. For instance, Under Vision 2030, Egypt wants to focus on a more diverse and sustainable economy by investing in different eco-friendly initiatives. Moreover, its focus on a healthy lifestyle will drive the growth of this market.

South Africa Holds Major Market Share

– South African consumers are looking for packed foods which are more reliable and convenient. The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is fueling the growth of the folding carton packaging market in the country. Moreover, the increasing consumption of wheat and other grains in this country will increase the demand for folded carton packaging.

– The rapid growth of the E-commerce and Pharmaceutical industry is rapidly growing in this region. For instance, AR packaging’s folded carton products mostly used in the Personal care and Ecommerce industry due to its creative, constructional design. Moreover, increasing the import of Folded carton products in this region is fuelling the growth of this market. For instance, the imported value from China to this country is increased by 15% from its previous year 2018.

