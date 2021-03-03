Africa Fat Replacers Market Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025 | Ingredion, Incorporated, Corbion N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC, Lesaffre, IOI Corporation Berhad, Ulrick & Short Limited

The Africa Fat Replacers Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Africa Fat Replacers Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Africa Fat Replacers Market: Ingredion, Incorporated, Corbion N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC, Lesaffre, IOI Corporation Berhad, Ulrick & Short Limited

Market Overview:

– Frequent changes in dietary advice have created consumer skepticism about the expert opinions of dietitians and nutrition researchers. Thus, consumers have begun taking care of their health and have reduced fat intake. This trend is aiding the growth of the fat replacers market.

– Fat replacements provide an opportunity for individuals to reduce the intake of high-fat foods and enjoy reduced-fat formulations of familiar foods while preserving basic food selection patterns. The opportunity is driving the market’s growth.

Protein-Based Fat Replacers are the Fastest Growing Segment

Protein-based fat replacers have tremendous potential and are used in a variety of products, especially frozen and refrigerated ones._ Protein-based fat replacers are not suitable to be used for frying foods, but they can be used in many heat applications. These proteins are heated and whirled in blenders to produce very tiny particles in a process called micro-particulation. Microparticulated Protein (Simplesse) are reduced-calorie ingredients made from whey protein or milk and egg protein digested as a protein. The application includes dairy products (e.g., ice butter, cream, sour cream, cheese, yogurt), margarine, salad dressing, and mayonnaise, as well as baked goods, soups, coffee creamer, and sauces. Modified Whey Protein Concentrate (Dairy-Low) are controlled thermal denaturation and result in a functional protein with fat-like properties. It can be utilized in dairy products (cheese, yogurt, sour cream, and ice cream), frostings, baked goods, as well as salad dressing and mayonnaise._

Rising Utilization in Processed Meat Segment

In most of developed countries meat is a prominent part of the diet. But, health-conscious consumers are avoiding processed meat, due to the high cholesterol levels. Manufacturers of processed meat understand this consumer preference and have introduced processed meat products with fat replacers, to cater to the health-conscious consumers needs. _Carbohydrate-based fat replacers have the creaminess of natural fat. They also absorb water, add volume, thicken, and stabilize foods. Due to these properties, it is mainly used in processed meat._ The increasing disposable income among consumers in developing countries, is ,a prominent driver for the growth of processed meat, with fat replacers. _

Competitive Landscape

The Africa Fat Replacers Market is consolidated owing to the presence of major players holding the maximum market share. The most active companies are focusing on partnerships, expansion, mergers and acquisitions and product launches to cater to the demands of consumers. The key players in the market are Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Corbion and Lesaffre.

