Africa Entertainment And Telecommunication Market To Witness The Highest Growth Globally In Coming Years 2021-2025 | Gamesole, Kuluya, Chopup, Kucheza

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Africa Entertainment And Telecommunication Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Africa entertainment and telecommunication market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Africa Entertainment And Telecommunication Market are Gamesole, Kuluya, Chopup, Kucheza, Kagiso Interactive, Nyamakop, Celestial Games, Clockwork Acorn, Atos, Arista Networks, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Arup Group, Callaghan Engineering, Etix Everywhere, Lupp Group, ABB, Eaton Corporation, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– In January 2020, Sony Music Entertainment (SME) announced it is more directly connecting its operations in Asia and the Middle East to the Company’s leadership team and business strategy through a new reporting structure. Moving forward, there will be new hubs throughout Asia and the Middle East that will report to Sony Music’s New York-based corporate leadership.

– In February 2020, Netflix launched its first original series made in Africa. It is a spy story called Queen Sono starring South African actress Pearl Thusi. Netflix offers storytellers in Africa is an opportunity to produce better-quality dramas.

Key Market Trends:

Data Access and Availability of Internet Access to Drive the Growth

– African telecommunications operators experienced positive, if muted, growth since 2018 as total subscriptions, device ownership, internet penetration, and data usage continue to increase. The increased emphasis on flexibility, freedom, and convenience in when, where, and how they interact with their preferred content is driving the growth of the entertainment and telecommunication industry in the region.

– The increased availability of low-cost smartphones and improving coverage of 3G and 4G networks are driving the demand for data connectivity and the take-up of digital services. Investment in fixed wireless and fiber technologies will also help to drive the adoption of fixed broadband in the region. The increasing rate of development in the telecom infrastructure will create more opportunities for the entertainment industry in terms of better reach and new customer acquisitions.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

