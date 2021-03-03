Africa Electric Bus Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Kiira Motors Corporation, MiPower, Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co.

Africa Electric Bus Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Africa Electric Bus Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Africa Electric Bus.

The Africa electric bus market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Urban transportation buses account for approximately 25% of the total emission by the transportation sector, and preference in public transport is expected to increase by nearly 50% by 2030. This will result in an estimated additional 26,000 tons of carbon.

– As e-buses are becoming a commercially viable solution for public transport although it is still costlier to the diesel buses and in addition to that they have zero exhaust emissions.E-buses are helping to reduce CO2 emissions only if the electricity is generated from a solar grid.

– According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s Integrated Assessment of Short-lived Climate Pollutants in Africa and the Caribbean report, around 64,000 people prematurely die every year in Africa and the Caribbean due to air pollution that to which is caused by transportation.

– Many countries around the region are using electric buses and other electric vehicles to reduce emissions and air pollution, and while some are making progress by following, others for the adoption of an electric vehicles.

Top Leading Companies of Africa Electric Bus Market are Kiira Motors Corporation, MiPower, Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Daimler AG and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In 2019, the Egyptian government launches its electric bus services on the selected route. The buses were manufactured by Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile under the agreement in which 2,000 electric buses will be produced in Egypt over the next four years.

– In 2018, BYD won a contract in Egypt to deliver 15 K9 electric buses which have a range of 250 km to Alexandria Passenger Transportation Authority through bidding in a tender process. A few years back in 2016 also BYD has won the order of 11 E-buses Cape Town’s transport authority in South Africa.

– In 2019, Kiira Motors Corporation will start delivering locally manufactured and assembled 90-seater Kayoola electric buses. Its components were supplied by CHTC Motors from China which is the company’s technology transfer partner. The bus is purely electric batteries and have a range of 300km.

Key Market Trends

Battery Electric Bus to Witness Growth



Battery electric buses are expected to lead in the market, as local government initiatives to reduce the emission and reduce the operational cost of public transportation. Various local startups are building their electric bus prototypes which will help the country to create local jobs in the coming future which will in turn boost their economy also. Whereas, global organization is helping the African countries to support electric mobility. For instance, UN Environment is directly supporting twenty major cities in Africa, Latin America, and Asia to prepare plans for moving to low emission public transport, with the adoption of electric buses over diesel.

In 2015, Kiira motors in Uganda tested their electric bus, first of its kind on the Africa Company is setting up a manufacturing plant at the Jinja Industrial and business park where the company plan is to produce 5,000 vehicles annually.

Similarly, in 2019, MiPower launched an electric bus at the Chartered Institute of Government Finance Audit and Risk Officers conference at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC). The company is looking for government support to create local jobs by setting up a manufacturing plant.

Government participation will drive the Electric Bus Market



African countries are in the following the path of other developing countries for the adoption of electric buses. Local Governments along with various other partners are actively putting their plan for the adoption of electric buses in the future. For instance,

In 2019, Cape Townextending its network of MyCiTi through Phase 2A in which the Transport and Urban Development Authority will focus on renewable energy solutions. Authority is designing route alignments, which will include the sections of the trunk roads, stations, and infrastructure for Phase 2A services.

Morocco’s integrated national policy for reducing the effects of climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by the year 2030, and in 2016, the country came into partnership with a Chinese bank to manufacture electric buses in Morocco with a total investment of MAD 1.2 billion.

Whereas UN Environment has designed the eMob Calculator for buses, which will enable the user to assess the potential of electric and other low emission buses to reduce energy consumption, CO2, and air pollution by the year 2050.

