Africa Dairy-Based Beverages Market 2021 Analysis by Manufacturers – Morinaga Nutritional Foods Inc., Chobani LLC, Danone, Clover Industries Limited, Lactalis, Nestle SA

The Africa Dairy-Based Beverages Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The African dairy-based beverages market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Africa Dairy-Based Beverages Market: Morinaga Nutritional Foods Inc., Chobani LLC, Danone, Clover Industries Limited, Lactalis, Nestle SA, First Choice Dairy

Market Overview:

– Consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious, especially the younger generations, driving a forceful demand for functional beverages to meet their needs.

– The market is mainly driven by the value of nutrition and functional properties of milk and the rising demand for probiotic drinks by health-conscious consumers.

– Food manufacturers are focusing more on functional and probiotic drinks, which offer additional health benefits compared to standard milk. Omega-3, fibers, bioactive compounds, and phytosterol are some of the functional components added to the dairy beverages.

Rising Demand for Probiotic Beverages



Consumers perceive fermented products as healthy products as they aid in the control of intestinal diseases. The country has well-established markets for fortified food items and fermented dairy products. The changing consumer lifestyles, rising healthcare expenditure, and growth of the retail sector are playing a vital role in the growth of the probiotic drinks market. Increasing international sporting events and commercialization of domestic sporting events in the developing countries of Africa are providing growth opportunities for functional drinks, like probiotic drinks, in fast-growing markets, like South Africa.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Drives the Market

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets offer shoppers a one-stop shopping experience, which enables consumers an easy purchase for a wide range of products of different brands, which is driving the growth of the market. Supermarkets are the best platform for the launch of products and it has been observed that new product launches may increase the demand for those products. Consumers make frequent visits to these stores, and availability of products from various brands gives the choice to choose from various available brands. Consumers prefer purchasing products through supermarkets more, as it serves as a platform with availability of all the products at one place, which saves time and energy.

Competitive Landscape

The African dairy-based beverages market is consolidated with major players holding the maximum share in the market. The companies are focusing on new product innovation, expansion, and mergers and acquisitions to meet the consumer demands. The key players in the market are Clover Industries Limited, Danone, Lactalis, and Nestle.

