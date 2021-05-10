Africa CNG and LPG Vehicle Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – Seat SA, ExoGas, BRC Gas Equipments, Cummins Inc., Zavoli, Valtec

Africa CNG and LPG Vehicle Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Africa CNG and LPG Vehicle Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Africa CNG and LPG Vehicle Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 3 % during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Africa CNG and LPG Vehicle Market are Seat SA, ExoGas, BRC Gas Equipments, Cummins Inc., Zavoli, Valtec, African Gas Equipment, EMER and others.

Industry News and Updates

January 2019, Seat announced that they are expanding the fleet of CNG powered cars. The new SEAT Leon TGI Evo variant has three gas tanks, two of which are made from lightweight carbon fiber composite. These two bigger tanks are situated at the back of the car and have to be stronger to improve vehicle’s safety during traffic accidents. The SEAT Leon TGI Evo has a CNG capacity of 17.7kg, which is enough for 500 km.

Key Market Trends

Low Fuel Cost and Government Initiatives Driving Growth

The low fuel cost of Liquified Petroleum Gas and Compressed Natural Gas which reduces the per kilometer driving cost of the vehicles is encouraging more vehicle users especially taxi fleet operators to convert their conventional fuel vehicles to Autogas based vehicles.

The government in Algeria is providing incentives for conversion of conventional fuel vehicles to LPG vehicles by paying 50% of the conversion cost to the supplier directly. The main aim of this scheme by the government is to promote gas-based vehicles in order to reduce the import of crude oil and petroleum products in the country.

In 2018, National Company for Petroleum Products Marketing and Distribution (NAFTAL), Algeria, ordered 40,000 LPG sequential injection systems, which are delivered in 2018 by BRC Gas Equipment, subsidiary of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. In January 2019, around 400,000 vehicles were converted to LPG vehicles in the country. CNG based vehicles are 15% more fuel efficient than diesel-based cars. In July 2019, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation has invited bids from investors in compressed natural gas (CNG) to establish fueling stations for vehicles, with an aim to promote CNG vehicles in the country.

