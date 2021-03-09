Africa and Middle-East Automotive Pneumatic Actuators Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – ASCO Valve Inc, Continental AG, CTS Corporation

Africa and Middle-East Automotive Pneumatic Actuators Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Africa and Middle-East Automotive Pneumatic Actuators Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Africa And Middle-East Automotive Pneumatic Actuator Market is anticipated a register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Africa and Middle-East Automotive Pneumatic Actuators Market are ASCO Valve Inc, Continental AG, CTS Corporation, Schrader Duncan Limited, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Numatics Inc, Hitachi Ltd and others.

Regional Outlook of Africa and Middle-East Automotive Pneumatic Actuators Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Throttle Actuators

Conventional diesel engines implement sophisticated fuel management systems, such as integrated throttle control units. These engines are popular due to their increased efficiency, enhanced functionality, increased operational safety, and reduced carbon emissions.

Autonomous throttle control actuator is being implemented in the latest 2018 Audi A8 which consists of radar, electronic sensors, and cameras integrated to the actuators to control vehicle speed, without the driver having to pay attention or keep their hands on the wheel.

Advanced throttle actuators provide the ability to integrate control with other vehicle functions. These systems in SUVs allow the engine speed to be monitored for smooth driving over different terrains.

Products, such as the Electronic Throttle Control 12 by Continental, have high performance, low weight in a small package, low leakage, and are capable of turbo applications, due to their high torque.

Failures in throttle actuators systems have occurred, such as accidents reported in cars by Tesla and Toyota due to faulty sensors that may lead to a lack of response from the throttle actuators, due to high resistance to acceleration given by the driver

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.