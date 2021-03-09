Africa and Middle-East Automotive Adaptive Lighting System Market 2021 Size, Status and Outlook – Hyundai Mobis, Valeo Group, Magneti Marelli SpA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Africa and Middle-East Automotive Adaptive Lighting System Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Africa and Middle-East Automotive Adaptive Lighting System Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Top Leading Companies of Africa and Middle-East Automotive Adaptive Lighting System Market are HELLA KGaAHueckand Co., Hyundai Mobis, Valeo Group, Magneti Marelli SpA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Osram and others.

Regional Outlook of Africa and Middle-East Automotive Adaptive Lighting System Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– In 2019, OSRAM Continental, a joint venture founded in 2018has launched a smart digital HD headlamp system, a combination of SMARTRIX-HD system and EVIYOS LED is a digitally controlled lighting system where no mechanical components are involved to control the cornering lights.

Key Market Trends:

Front lightening will Lead the Market

The ALS optimizes the distribution of light from the headlights according to the driving and road circumstances. There is no need of a manual operation for switching on/off the head light or rear light. Depending on vehicle speed and steering input, the system projects the low-beam headlights in the direction the driver is intending to travel. Thereby, it saves time and effort for the driver helping him to concentrate on driving. The system provides an optimized vision to the driver during the night and other poor-sight conditions of the road by adapting the headlight angle and the intensity of the light

Improvement of visibility in the night time is a concern of critical importance due to the frequency of fatal accidents during the time. Adaptive LED and laser headlights are one of the major advancement in automotive lighting. Adaptive, or matrix LED systems use a grid of individual LEDs that automatically turns on and off based on where the car is headed and the presence of oncoming vehicles detected on the road. The basic added advantage is the use of laser headlights which provides a focused, long-range beam that can double the reach of the standard automotive high beams. Some of these systems, provide an added advantage using selective lighting to highlight the different objects in the road, which can be traffic signs and road markings, warning or hazard signs or objects that are hardly or not at all be viewed by the driver, such as deer or dimly lit pedestrians.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Africa and Middle-East Automotive Adaptive Lighting System Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

