Africa and Middle-East Automotive Actuators Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The Africa and Middle-East Automotive Actuators Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Africa And Middle-East Automotive Actuators Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The 80 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Africa and Middle-East Automotive Actuators Market: Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

– Currently, the market for automotive actuators is primarily driven by rising automation and digitalization. Increased demand for fuel efficiency and growing demand for comfort, especially in passenger vehicles, is driving the growth of the Africa And Middle-East Automotive Electric Actuators market.

– Nowadays, passenger cars are equipped with motors with various applications such as seat adjustment, Throttle, brakes, headlight positioning, and HVAC systems. Engine actuator maximizes the potential of modern engine management, offering consistency and improved performance, thus reducing CO2 emissions from vehicles of all classes. As a result, automotive actuators will continue to experience a higher deployment in various automotive applications.

– The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, along with the rising demand for advanced actuator products, among the buyers, is compelling the major manufacturers to invest in RandD activities. Electric vehicles in the region have gone up, which will have a positive impact on the Automotive Electric Actuators Market.

Seat Adjustment to Witness Faster Growth

Passenger and commercial vehicles’ sales continue to grow, and the OEMs have made interiors one of the main areas of focus to improve passengers’ safety and comfort. As a part of that effort, actuators have garnered significant attention, to make seats more comfortable and smarter.

Actuators are used in seats, for adjusting lumbar support systems, seat positioning, angles, and for seat track actuators. Several types of automotive seat adjustment actuators are available in the market. These include geared motors for recliner adjustment, double output shaft for track drives, and linear actuators for height and tilt adjustments.

Also, there is a rise in the sales of SUVs and premium vehicles globally; the seat adjustment actuator segment of the market is expected to expand further. The OEMs have been deploying electronic systems to control almost every part of an automobile, to enhance the experience of passengers.

Nowadays, electric actuators offer noise emission, compact and lightweight design, and flexible installation options. As a result, electric actuators have replaced pneumatic and hydraulic actuators due to lesser comfort factors. Electric actuators are widely used in seat adjustment, offering precise actuation compared to hydraulic and pneumatic actuators.

United Arab Emirates to Dominate the Market

The automobile industry in the UAE is becoming more standardized as the level of competition increases. Most of the auto giants are planning to shift their headquarters from developed nations to the emerging market. Automotive and auto-parts sectors play a crucial role in the UAE’s economy and have a more significant impact on the same. UAE remains the fastest-growing automotive market in the Middle-East, with huge car sales becoming visual in the two largest cities, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The economic development in Africa and the Middle-East is mostly attributed to low oil prices, low-interest rates, increased private sector activity, and government spending. But, these are also expected to help to augment the demand for actuators in luxury passenger vehicles. As a result, the United Arab Emirates is likely to dominate the Actuators market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for consumer electronic demand and increasing automotive sales.

The United Arab Emirates government is targeting to have 42,000 electric cars on the roads by 2020. For that, in September 2017, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Road Transport Authority (RTA) announced incentives for electric car drivers, ranging from free public parking and charging to toll/fee exemptions and discounts on electronic car registrations. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the demand for actuators over the United Arab Emirates forecast period.

The Africa And Middle East Automotive Actuators Market are fragmented with various startups and regional players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Denso Corporation, Johnson Electric, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Although to have the edge over its competitors, the major actuators manufacturing companies are making joint-ventures, partnerships to launch newer products.

In 2019, Progressive Automations introduced a wide range of electric linear actuators models. The electric linear actuators have unique capabilities for possible versatile applications. The linear actuator manufacturer offers 12V models covered with an 18-month warranty. Besides, consumers have an opportunity to customize the chosen model for specific demands, including voltage, force, stroke length, dimensions, and feedback control.

