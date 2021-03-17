AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market 2020 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape On Size, Volume, Trends, Share And Revenue| Regional Forecast By 2026

“

Market Snapshot

Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market is anticipated to register a notable CAGR of 23.8% to surpass the market value of USD 33,395.2 Million during the review period, 2020–2026. The AIFS uses digital imaging technology to acquire, collect, and determine fingerprint data. The technique has been around since25 years and now the advanced version of AIFS has been introduced as plain-impression live scanning. The system is mainly used for general biometric identification and fraud detection. The global AFSI market is expected to witness significant market growth due to the increasing applications of Automated fingerprint Identification systems in computers, mobile phones, electronic door locks, access control systems, and security safes. Additionally, one more factor fuelling the market growth is many organizations are using this system for employees to log in or log out at their workplace.

The global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market accounted for USD 7,646.2 Million in 2019 and it is projected to witness an incredible market expansion during the forecast period. The Law of administrative agencies is using AFIS to compare fingerprints and arrest criminals. Moreover, increasing demand for access control systems in the government and civil sectors across the world is expected to enhance the market during upcoming years.

Avail a Sample copy of This Report @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/207557

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Major players of the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market are 3M Cogent, Inc. (U.S.), M2SYS Technology (U.S.), Afix Technologies Inc (U.S.), Biometrics4ALL (U.S.), Safran Identity & Security (U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), HID Global Corporation (U.S.), M2SYS Technology (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

The global AIFS market has been categorized based on component, search type, End-User, and Region.

Based on components, the global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market has been categorized into fingerprint input modules, microprocessors, displays, and others.

The software segment is anticipated to register the largest market share to register a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. The segment accounted for the highest share of 53.4% in 2018 with a market value of USD 3,326.1 million.

In terms of search type technique, the global market has been divided into Ten-Print Searches, Latent Searches. Based on the End User category the global AFIS market has been segmented into BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportation, Healthcare, Government, Education, Hospitality, and Others.

Avail Discount on This Report @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/207557

Regional Analysis

The region-specific analysis of the Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market has been studied across four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world.

North America is likely to drive the global AFIS market owing to the largest market share in 2019 with a market value of USD 2,755.3 million. The regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.0% during the review period. The US drives the largest regional market owing to the existence of major market players.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to drive the second largest market for AFIS followed by Europe.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Apply Prior to Purchase@ https://www.regalintelligence.com/buyNow/207557

Customization of this Report:

We appreciate your taking a look at the report. If you have any other requirements that are not mentioned above, please contact our team to get some of the whole explorations. It would be perfect if you reach us for your needs and we will provide you with the best we can.

Thank You.”