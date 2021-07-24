Afghans in particular use exercise tolerance | free press

Berlin (dpa) – People from Afghanistan in particular take advantage of the opportunity to secure the prospect of staying in Germany after a rejection in the asylum procedure through training.

But the whole is not a mass phenomenon, as a glance at the central aliens register shows. Upon request, the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced that at the end of May, 8001 foreigners with a so-called training tolerance had been registered across the country.

More than 2,000 of these trainees were from Afghanistan, according to the ministry. The Gambia and Iraq followed in second place, each with more than 500 training tolerances. Third place went to Iran and Guinea, each with about 400 interns. About 300 people who each chose this route came from Armenia, Albania, Nigeria and Pakistan.

Afghanistan is currently in second place after Syria on the list of the most important countries of origin of asylum seekers. In May and June this year alone, about 1,500 people from Afghanistan applied for asylum in Germany. The proportion of people from Afghanistan recognized as refugees is significantly lower than that of Syrians.

Anyone living in Germany as a rejected asylum seeker with a «Duldung» has to leave the country, but cannot currently be deported. For example, because there are no direct travel options to his country of origin for health or family reasons. The training was first introduced in 2015 as an urgent personal reason to grant and extend a “discretionary tolerance”. Since January 2020, this lane change from the right of asylum to a residence on the basis of training has been regulated in a separate law and expanded to include certain assistant and assistance courses.

However, this is subject to the condition that these auxiliary activities subsequently enable access to qualified vocational training. Rejected asylum seekers whose identity has not been clarified are generally excluded from the training tolerance. Tolerated persons from so-called safe countries of origin generally do not receive a work permit and therefore no training tolerance. Albania is also considered a “safe country of origin”. However, the law provides a last date rule for old cases and other narrowly defined exceptions.

The Union was skeptical when the new law was introduced, but was eventually changed as the education tolerance was introduced as part of a package of changes to residence rights. At the time, this package also included reforms that the CDU and CSU were interested in. In terms of skepticism, nothing has changed. The domestic political spokesman of the parliamentary group of the Union, Mathias Middelberg (CDU), emphasized: “The training tolerance is not a tool for recruiting skilled workers. We have specially created the Immigration Act for this.” A consistent distinction must also be made in the future between asylum migration and immigration of skilled workers, “also in order to avoid undesirable attraction effects”.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, there were 819 people with a residence permit for tolerated persons in Germany at the end of May. These are foreigners who have found work after successfully completing their education and have thus been able to obtain a residence permit.