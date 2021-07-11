Afghanistan withdrawal: dispute over ritual for Bundeswehr soldiers | free press

Berlin (dpa) – After the end of the mission in Afghanistan, voices are rising for a worthy closing event in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin.

According to information from the German news agency, the Ministry of Defense is preparing a large tattoo as the highest military ceremony of the German Armed Forces for August 31 – but initially in the “Bendlerblock”, ie in the Ministry.

Ceremony for the Bundestag requires called

After calls from the Union and FDP for a major ceremony before the Bundestag, the defense policy spokeswoman of the SPD faction, Siemtje Möller, expressed her condolences. “I’m thinking of doing that in front of the Reichstag building because we have a parliamentary army,” she told the RND. “In addition, the operation has changed both the Bundeswehr and the Bundestag in handling the operations.”

The last commander of the Afghanistan mission, Brigadier General Ansgar Meyer, defended the silent return of the soldiers to Wunstorf Air Force Base on June 30, without the participation of the federal government. Meyer justified this by risking Taliban attacks upon departure. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) was criticized for not coming to the landing.

Security reasons for silent withdrawal

“I had asked from the beginning that for security reasons I would not give an early date for the landing of the last troops. Simply because we had indications that the Taliban could use the opportunity to send out a final signal,” Meyer told the German news agency. The commander of the operational command, Lieutenant General Erich Pfeffer, decided after prior consultation to hold a small roll call without guests and other superiors – as the formal end of the mission.

It would also have been “unfair” to thank only the last 264 soldiers of the nearly two-decade mission, said Meyer, who will become Special Forces Command (KSK) commander on Sept. 1. “Because, for example, less than 24 hours in advance, very important first responders who played a key role in the move were flown out,” Meyer emphasized. “It was clear from the start that there had to be a large, formal, central attraction in Berlin.”

big tattoo

The large tattoo follows a fixed sequence of musical elements and a military ceremony with torch bearers. “Rituals have been around for a long time, actually since the military began. They serve to keep the troops together. But with regard to Afghanistan, they serve as reminders,” Meyer said. “Also because we had to pay such a high price for the first time, with the dead and the injured. And here I explicitly count not only those who are physically injured, but also soldiers who are physically damaged.” 59 German soldiers were killed during the operation, 35 of them in combat or attacks.

Last week, when the book “German Fighters” was presented, Bundestag Speaker Wolfgang Schäuble stated that many people in Germany had wrong or incomplete ideas or were uninterested. “There seems to be a blind spot here in our post-heroic society: we tend to see Bundeswehr soldiers as ‘street workers in uniform’. Many Germans like to ignore the fact that fighting and, if necessary, killing one of the character of being a soldier,” said Schäuble. “We have been able to suppress that for a long time because we are fortunate to have lived in peace for more than seven decades. Under the protection of the western alliance, namely the US. It was only in the experience of war violence on missions abroad – and the first wounded and fallen – that this fundamental constant of the soldier’s profession was brought into the open again.”

FDP demands clarification on the circumstances of the departure

FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann demanded clarification about the circumstances of the flight from Afghanistan after information circulated that some soldiers had to surrender their weapons. The operational command in Potsdam stated that the soldiers on the last flight were all armed because of the security situation. During a stopover in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, there was then a “hub” to hand in weapons and ammunition from Afghanistan and then check in again.