Afghan local workers arrived in Brandenburg | free press

There has been much criticism of the way the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have dealt with the local armed forces in Afghanistan. Dozens of them have since come from Kabul to Brandenburg.

Doberlug-Kirchhain (dpa) – About 60 Afghan local workers and their relatives have arrived in Brandenburg. Two buses from Frankfurt/Main arrived at the first reception in Doberlug-Kirchhain (Elbe-Elster) in the morning.

Interior Ministry spokesman Martin Burmeister said they were local workers from Afghanistan with their close relatives. Among them are 29 children and adolescents. The arrival originally planned for Thursday evening was considerably delayed due to the registration of people.

The Afghans initially received food and drink as well as medical care. You have to quarantine for three days and are expected to stay in Doberlug-Kirchhain until Tuesday. Then they could also be distributed to other federal states.

The Bundeswehr had started this week taking refugees from Afghanistan to safety after the seizure of power by the militant Islamist Taliban. More than 1,600 people have flown from Kabul since Monday.