Affective Computing Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 Interpreted by a New Report | Global Players – Elliptic, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, and Google

Latest added Affective Computing Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Intel Corporation, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Kairos AR, Qualcomm Technologies, and Google. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Affective Computing Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Affective Computing Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/affective-computing-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Affective Computing Market, By Technology (Touch-based, Touchless), Software (Analytics Software, Enterprise Software, Facial Recognition, Gesture Recognition), Hardware (Cameras, Sensors), End-use & Geography – Global Forecast To 2026”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Affective Computing Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Affective Computing Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/affective-computing-market/buy/

The affective computing market size is estimated to grow from USD 25 Billion in 2020 to USD 252 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.Factors such as the proliferation of gesture-enabled IoT devices in smart home automation, growing demand for voice-driven workstations and navigation systems, and integration of in-car infotainment systems are expected to work in favor of the market in the near future.

Market Players:

The vendors covered in the affective computing market report include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Apple (US), Affectiva (US), Qualcomm (US), Elliptic Labs (Norway), Eyesight Technologies (Israel), Sony Depthsensing Solutions (Belgium), Intel (US), Pyreos (UK), Cognitec Systems (Germany), Beyond Verbal (Israel), GestureTek (Canada), SightCorp (Noord-Holland), CrowdEmotion (UK), Kairos (US), nViso (Switzerland), PointGrab (US), Eyeris (US), Numenta (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements & collaborations, new product launches & product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the affective computing market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Affective Computing Market

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, various governments and regulatory authorities mandate both public and private organizations to embrace new practices for working remotely and maintaining social distancing. Since then, the digital ways of doing business became the new business continuity plan (BCP) for various organizations. With the widespread use of mobile devices and Internet penetration across the corners of the globe, individuals are progressively inclined towards the use of digital technologies such as facial recognition, speech recognition, and gesture recognition for staying connected virtually.

On the other hand, organizations are also enacting various concepts such as bring your own device (BYOD) and work from home (WFH) to modernize their work cultures. Affective computing solutions enable organizations to use technologies such as facial feature recognition, and camera sensors for temperature sensing to contain the spread of the virus. Many industries are heavily investing in R&D to develop analytics software to study the spread of COVID-19.

Affective Computing Market Dynamics

Driver: Technological advancements across the globe

With the emergence of Industry 4.0, technological advancements, such as unobstructed computing, improved human-computer interfaces, and cutting-edge networking technologies are anticipated to enhance the performance of the affective computing system. Affective computing is projected to have significant implications on the future of any company, with a widespread impact on their ergonomics, human factors, project management, and organizational changes. This factor has fueled the adoption of emotion AI/affective computing solutions across various industry verticals globally.

Restraint: High production cost of affective computing systems

The cost incurred in making affective computing systems is more, and the tangible return on investment is low. This factor acts as a major barrier to the growth of the affective computing market, as most of the enabling technologies such as wearable computing and gesture recognition incur substantial development costs. Thus, the companies who lack financial resources do not opt for the platform, even if they are interested in affective computing to increase their productivity.

Opportunity: Increasing government initiatives to leverage the benefits of emotion AI/affective computing technology

Enterprises across various verticals are rapidly adapting initiatives set by governments to leverage the advantage of AI and ML technologies in the COVID-19 crisis. The government of Kerala, a state in India, has procured an AI-powered ‘Thermal and Optical Imaging Camera’ for fever screening to scan people from a safe distance with a motive to combat the virus. With the increasing amount of funding across the globe to fight COVID-19, the government sector is expected to improvise on law enforcement and public safety for citizens and patient scrutiny in the healthcare sector and law enforcement agencies by deploying affective computing systems on a large scale.

Challenge: Lack of knowledge and awareness and technical challenges

The biggest challenge in the AI emotion/affective computing market is that it is not yet fully understood how affective computing will impact business applications and processes. Affective computing is cutting-edge technology and has far more advantages than various existing technologies, including AI-based computing solutions and sentiment computing solutions. There is tremendous hype about the technology as well; however, business leaders are yet to decipher or separate this hype from the real potential. Moreover, the social and economic implication of this technology is not yet analyzed. There is strong ambiguity regarding what affective computing is capable of and what it cannot do.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Technology

Touch-based

Touchless

By Software

Analytics Software

Enterprise Software

Facial Recognition

Gesture Recognition

Speech Recognition

By Hardware

Cameras

Sensors

Storage Devices & Processors

Others

By End-use

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Affective Computing Market research report genuinely attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Besides, the Affective Computing Market report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. With the global market data provided in this report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. The market report also performs study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. An international Affective Computing Marketing report aids to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences.

Affective Computing Market : Product Synopsis :-

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Chapter 3 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Product Type

Chapter 4 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Matrix Type

Chapter 5 – Global Affective Computing Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Application

Chapter 6 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By End User

Chapter 7 – Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment , By Region

Chapter 8 – North America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 9 – Latin America Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 10 – Western Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 11 – Eastern Europe Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 12 – Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, China & South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 13 – Japan Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 14 – China Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 15 – South Korea Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 16 – MEA Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment

Chapter 17 – Competition Landscape, Company Share and Company Profiles

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/affective-computing-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us :

MarketDigits

Phone : +91-9822485644

Email : sales@marketdigits.com