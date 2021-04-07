Affective Computing Market by Technology (Touch-based, Touchless), Software (Analytics Software, Enterprise Software, Facial Recognition, Gesture Recognition), Hardware (Cameras, Sensors), End-use & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

The affective computing market size is estimated to grow from USD 25 Billion in 2020 to USD 252 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The electronic devices are indulged in the work fields for maintaining the records. The advanced technology introduced in recent years bode well for the growth of affective computing market. Affective computing technology permits any computational device to sense the users non-verbal emotional signals, including movements, physiology, gestures, and other behaviors, and react in real-time. The growing demand for virtual assistants capable of detecting deceptive activities and the growing need for improved security in various sectors are the drivers for the affective computing market. The factors associated to high completion costs and technological compatibility are some of the major factors that may hinder the growth of affective computing market.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is prompting several enterprises to replace biometric attendance for employees. The situation has offered opportunities for various technologies that can certainly reduce physical interactions. Lockdowns are ending in most parts of the world and organizations are progressively resuming operations from their premises. At this point in time, organizations remain keen on adopting gestures, speech, and facial recognition software not only for attendance purposes but also for replacing all the applications using biometric parameters. For example, biometric and touch screens can be replaced by a gesture-based or voice-based contactless biometrics system at airports for obtaining boarding passes.

The affective computing market is bifurcated as technology, software, hardware, and end-use. The healthcare sub-segment led the affective computing market during the base year and is accounted for a revenue share of nearly 19.2%. Healthcare companies are focusing on advanced designing majorly on monitoring tools for patients typically based on facial recognition techniques to monitor the patients. The touchless sub- segment is observed as the fastest growing sub-segment after the covid-19 outbreak.

The North America region is dominant as the region has adopted advanced technology tools. The research covers the current and historic affective computing market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Affectiva, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, IBM , Microsoft Corporation, Kairos AR, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Google among others.

The affective computing market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by technology, software, hardware, end-use and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Scope and Market Size

Affective computing market is segmented by region and further by countries, technology, software, hardware, and end-use. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global affective computing market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Affective Computing Market trend across the world. Also, it splits affective computing market segmentation by technology, software, hardware, end-use and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

