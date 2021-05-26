Affective Computing Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Affective Computing market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Affective Computing from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2028 by region/country and subsectors.

The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for telemedicine and increasing need to remotely assess patient’s health. Remote monitoring of patients is a primary application of telemedicine. Use of affective competing through smart devices such as smart wearables in telemedicine enables a more cost-effective and rapid means of assessing current state and need for medication for a patient at a distance.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2020 – 2028. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Affective Computing market.

Affective computing market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies, high implementation of Artificial Intelligence in end-use industries such as BFSI, e-commerce, healthcare, and information technology. In addition, presence of leading providers of affective computing solution providers in countries in the region are causative of the steady market growth.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Affectiva, Google LLC, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Apple Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, International Business Machine Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Cipia Vision Ltd.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Cameras

Sensors

Storage Devices

Others

Software

Speech Recognition

Facial Feature Extraction

Gesture Recognition

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Contactless

Contact-based

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Affective Computing market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Affective Computing market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Affective Computing market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Affective Computing Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Affective Computing Market Definition

1.2. Affective Computing Market Research Scope

1.3. Affective Computing Market Methodology

1.4. Affective Computing Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Affective Computing Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Affective Computing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Affective Computing Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Affective Computing Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Affective Computing Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Affective Computing Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Affective Computing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

