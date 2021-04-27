Affective Computing Market 2021 Profitable Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities | Elliptic, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, and Google

The Affective Computing Market size is estimated to grow from USD 25 Billion in 2020 to USD 252 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The Affective Computing Market research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the Global Affective Computing Market, which facilitates the report’s reader to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to promote the business.

A large-scale Affective Computing Market document offers an all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all the major regions across the world. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the report by using charts, tables, or graphs. This market report also involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping the competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. The winning Affective Computing report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the market.

The affective computing market size is estimated to grow from USD 25 Billion in 2020 to USD 252 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.Factors such as the proliferation of gesture-enabled IoT devices in smart home automation, growing demand for voice-driven workstations and navigation systems, and integration of in-car infotainment systems are expected to work in favor of the market in the near future.

Market Players:

The vendors covered in the affective computing market report include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Apple (US), Affectiva (US), Qualcomm (US), Elliptic Labs (Norway), Eyesight Technologies (Israel), Sony Depthsensing Solutions (Belgium), Intel (US), Pyreos (UK), Cognitec Systems (Germany), Beyond Verbal (Israel), GestureTek (Canada), SightCorp (Noord-Holland), CrowdEmotion (UK), Kairos (US), nViso (Switzerland), PointGrab (US), Eyeris (US), Numenta (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements & collaborations, new product launches & product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the affective computing market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Affective Computing Market

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, various governments and regulatory authorities mandate both public and private organizations to embrace new practices for working remotely and maintaining social distancing. Since then, the digital ways of doing business became the new business continuity plan (BCP) for various organizations. With the widespread use of mobile devices and Internet penetration across the corners of the globe, individuals are progressively inclined towards the use of digital technologies such as facial recognition, speech recognition, and gesture recognition for staying connected virtually.

On the other hand, organizations are also enacting various concepts such as bring your own device (BYOD) and work from home (WFH) to modernize their work cultures. Affective computing solutions enable organizations to use technologies such as facial feature recognition, and camera sensors for temperature sensing to contain the spread of the virus. Many industries are heavily investing in R&D to develop analytics software to study the spread of COVID-19.

Affective Computing Market Dynamics

Driver: Technological advancements across the globe

With the emergence of Industry 4.0, technological advancements, such as unobstructed computing, improved human-computer interfaces, and cutting-edge networking technologies are anticipated to enhance the performance of the affective computing system. Affective computing is projected to have significant implications on the future of any company, with a widespread impact on their ergonomics, human factors, project management, and organizational changes. This factor has fueled the adoption of emotion AI/affective computing solutions across various industry verticals globally.

Restraint: High production cost of affective computing systems

The cost incurred in making affective computing systems is more, and the tangible return on investment is low. This factor acts as a major barrier to the growth of the affective computing market, as most of the enabling technologies such as wearable computing and gesture recognition incur substantial development costs. Thus, the companies who lack financial resources do not opt for the platform, even if they are interested in affective computing to increase their productivity.

Opportunity: Increasing government initiatives to leverage the benefits of emotion AI/affective computing technology

Enterprises across various verticals are rapidly adapting initiatives set by governments to leverage the advantage of AI and ML technologies in the COVID-19 crisis. The government of Kerala, a state in India, has procured an AI-powered ‘Thermal and Optical Imaging Camera’ for fever screening to scan people from a safe distance with a motive to combat the virus. With the increasing amount of funding across the globe to fight COVID-19, the government sector is expected to improvise on law enforcement and public safety for citizens and patient scrutiny in the healthcare sector and law enforcement agencies by deploying affective computing systems on a large scale.

Challenge: Lack of knowledge and awareness and technical challenges

The biggest challenge in the AI emotion/affective computing market is that it is not yet fully understood how affective computing will impact business applications and processes. Affective computing is cutting-edge technology and has far more advantages than various existing technologies, including AI-based computing solutions and sentiment computing solutions. There is tremendous hype about the technology as well; however, business leaders are yet to decipher or separate this hype from the real potential. Moreover, the social and economic implication of this technology is not yet analyzed. There is strong ambiguity regarding what affective computing is capable of and what it cannot do.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Technology

Touch-based

Touchless

By Software

Analytics Software

Enterprise Software

Facial Recognition

Gesture Recognition

Speech Recognition

By Hardware

Cameras

Sensors

Storage Devices & Processors

Others

By End-use

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Others

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

