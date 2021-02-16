Affective Computing Market 2020 Analysis By Regional, Outlook, Competitive Landscape Strategies And Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Affective Computing Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Affective Computing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Affective Computing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global affective computing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 43.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to surging preference of wearable devices and continuous technological advancement.

Market Definition: Global Affective Computing Market

Affective computing manages by creating computational systems that acknowledge and communicate feelings to decrease the distance between human feelings and machines. Computer scientists and significant market players are interested in putting more effort into affective computing to create an extremely smart computing system that enhances the proactive and smart interaction between human and machines.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference of wearable devices, is driving the market growth

Continuous technological advancement, is flourishing the market growth

Surging use of internet in various industries, is helping the market to grow

Increasing use of automation in industries, drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of regulations and governing bodies, hinders the market growth

Huge production cost of affective computing systems, hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Affective Computing Market

By Technology

Touch-Based

Touchless

By Software

Speech Recognition

Gesture Recognition

Facial Feature Extraction

Analytics Software

Enterprise Software

Others

By Hardware

Sensors

Cameras

Storage Devices

Processors

Others

By Vertical

Academia and Research Class Monitoring and Student Engagement

Media and Entertainment Video Analytics Gaming

Government and Defense Law Enforcement Agencies

Healthcare and Life Sciences Telemedicine, Tele Psychiatry, and Doctor on Demand Autism Spectrum Conditions (ASC)

IT and Telecom Software Development Kits (SDK)

Retail and E-Commerce Product Surveying Customer Engagement User Experience Review

Automotive Infotainment Systems and Console Maneuvering Passive Wireless Heart-Rate Sensor Driver Awareness

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Human and System Interaction Offering Evidence-Based Decision-Making Options

Other Verticals

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Biometric Signature ID (BSI) had launched BioTect-ID, an identity verification solution which can authenticate by capturing the gestures when the users draw a 4-character password with their mouse, finger and stylus. It provides an additional security feature by locking down Windows workstations and devices. This launch had become a game changer in authentication space.

In March 2019, Google had launched Bolo which is speech recognition app which helps the kids in learning and reading. It will be improving the vocabulary and comprehension skills both in English and Hindi. The app listens to the voice and then accordingly reviews. The launch had helped the kids in the learning and education.

Competitive Analysis

Global affective computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of affective computing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global affective computing market are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Saffron Tech Pvt Ltd, Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV., Affectiva, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Eyesight Technologies Ltd., Pyreos Limited, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Beyond Verbal, Numenta, GestureTek, Sightcorp, Sensum Co., audEERING, REALEYES DATA SERVICES LIMITED, Nemesysco Ltd, Kairos AR, Inc. among others.

Research Methodology: Global Affective Computing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Affective Computing market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Affective Computing market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Affective Computing market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Affective Computing market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

