AfD top candidate Weidel does not want to be vaccinated | free press

Alice Weidel is refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus for the time being. But it is not acceptable to be discriminated against, says the top candidate of the AfD.

Berlin (AP) – The AfD’s top candidate for the federal election, Alice Weidel, does not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for the foreseeable future.

In the morning newspaper ZDF she also said on Friday that it was not acceptable for her “that healthy unvaccinated people are being discriminated against”. In the short message service Twitter, there was much criticism of their statements, but also encouragement from some opponents of vaccination.

The Bavarian Minister of Economy, Hubert Aiwanger, has so far not been vaccinated. The head of the Free Voters was criticized for this, also from coalition partner CSU.

Top AfD politicians who claim to have had themselves vaccinated include Alexander Gauland, who heads the AfD faction with Weidel, and party chairman Jörg Meuthen. Like several federal ministers, you have spoken out clearly against the introduction of mandatory Covid 19 vaccination.