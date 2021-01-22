AfD sues against constitutional protection | Free press

The AfD has filed for summary judgment at the court. She wants to prohibit the Office for the Protection of the Constitution from identifying the entire party as a suspicious case or from publicly reporting on it.

Berlin.

With a legal offensive, the AfD wants to avoid the expected last-minute observation of the entire party by constitutional protection. The party filed two lawsuits and two urgent motions against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the Cologne Administrative Court on Friday. Given the urgency, the spokeswoman announced a preliminary ruling from the court before Monday, a so-called pending decision.

The AfD applies to prohibit the protections of the constitution from classifying it as a suspicious case and disseminating it publicly. In addition, the party wants to prohibit the secret service from disclosing how many members had the far-right “wings” until their formal self-disbandment. In a year with six elections, the party invokes, among other things, the right to equal opportunities of the parties.

The AfD’s offensive is also attributed to the media reporting an impending decision in the coming week. If possible indiscretions come from circles of the state offices of constitutional protection, it would be very strange, said the chairman of the parliamentary control committee, Roderich Kiesewetter.

In view of the complaints, the question now seems to be whether and when the constitutional protection will take the decision on a general observation. A spokeswoman said that because of the ongoing proceedings and out of respect for the court, they would not comment. According to a report by “Spiegel”, the federal interior ministry wants to go through the secret report of the service again. Theoretically, it would also be possible for the Secret Service to classify the party as a suspicious case, but not report it to the public.

For two years now, the Secret Service has been checking for evidence of anti-constitutional tendencies in the party that are so widespread that the entire AfD is becoming an object of observation. The qualification of a party represented in all parliaments as a suspected right-wing extremist would be new in the Federal Republic. Parts of the party, including the “wing”, are already classified as “proven far-right tendencies”. Most recently, Thomas Haldenwang, the chairman of the Constitutional Protection Office, stated that, in his impression, “right-wing extremism is spreading more and more in parts of the AfD,” even as individuals have been forced out of the party. Haldenwang alluded to the Brandenburg AfD boss Andreas Kalbitz. The party had canceled its membership because it allegedly hid previous memberships of far-right organizations. Both the dissolution of the wing and the expulsion of Kalbitz took place at the instigation of party leader Jörg Meuthen. This demarcation has led to serious conflict over the direction of the party. The AfD’s “wing” lawsuit does not seem promising in light of other court rulings: the AfD had been unsuccessful with a lawsuit against the constitutional protection report, which cited the current’s 7,000 members.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99