AfD party conference in Lower Saxony canceled due to overcrowding | Free press

The state party conference of the AfD Lower Saxony in Braunschweig comes to an abrupt end. Because of Corona, more members showed up than allowed.

Braunschweig (dpa) – The AfD had to cancel its extraordinary state party conference in Braunschweig due to overcrowding and ended it prematurely. More members appeared at the party congress than would have been allowed in the hall under Corona circumstances.

Since no voting members waiting outside the door could be disfellowshipped, the chairman of the meeting decided to abort the party congress. A continuation was impossible.

649 party members were in the hall, 14 were waiting outside. As the local law enforcement agency pushed for Corona requirements to be enforced, the AfD had initially sent all journalists out, but there were still too many people in the room. The party congress was accompanied by counter-demonstrations.

Earlier there had been an exchange of blows between the two blocs of the party. Before the party congress convened by district councils, there were requests to vote against AfD country chief Jens Kestner and three other board members. Moderate forces in the party defended the attempt by the right-wing Kestner camp to repeat the federal election candidate list over alleged formal errors.

