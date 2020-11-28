AfD Federal Party Convention Begins – Deputy Mask Requirement | Free press

Accompanied by protests, the AfD is holding a presence party conference in Kalkar on the Lower Rhine. There is a mask requirement – a complaint from the party against it has failed.

Kalkar (dpa) – Accompanied by smaller protests, the two-day AfD federal party conference began in Kalkar, North Rhine-Westphalia. The approximately 600 delegates want to adopt a pension concept and thus close a gap in the content of the party.

The question of how the AfD compares to basic income for all is likely to be hotly debated. Two positions in the federal executive committee must also be filled at the party congress. Long-time treasurer Klaus Fohrmann stepped down in January. AfD board member Andreas Kalbitz was denied membership in May for allegedly hiding his membership from the far-right homelike German youth (HDJ) and Republicans. The midterm elections are scheduled for Sunday.

There was strong criticism of the big event at the fair in the middle of the corona pandemic. A permanent mask applies to delegates. The AfD was unsuccessful with a lawsuit against this requirement. Public order wants to check whether the officially approved hygiene concept is being implemented. The city of Kalkar has announced otherwise to cancel the festive conference.

According to a spokesperson, delegates exempt from the mask requirement due to a medical certificate can be easily identified. AfD parliamentary group chairman Alexander Gauland wore mouth and nose protection with a dachshund pattern – analogous to his dog tie, which has now reached cult status in AfD circles.

According to information from party circles, the federal administration had dealt with board member Alexander Wolf the night before. He must therefore issue a statement in which he explains his participation in a dubious event several years ago. Wolf is assigned to the camp of chairman Jörg Meuthen.