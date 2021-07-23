AfD fails with no-confidence motion against Bodo Ramelow | free press

In Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow faced a vote of no confidence. The local AfD parliamentary faction sent their boss Björn Höcke into the race – without success.

Erfurt (AP) – The Thuringian AfD faction has failed with a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left).

President Björn Höcke received 22 of the 68 votes cast in the vote in the state parliament in Erfurt on Friday, missing the necessary absolute majority of 46 votes to overthrow Ramelow as head of government. 46 MPs voted no, there were no abstentions. There are 90 MPs in the Thuringian state parliament. A huge failure was expected beforehand.

According to the Thuringian state constitution, a request for a constructive vote of no confidence can be made by one-fifth of the MPs or by a parliamentary group.

The factions of the Left, CDU, SPD, Greens and FDP had already publicly stated before the vote that they did not want to vote for Höcke. As announced, the 21 CDU MPs did not participate in the vote and remained in place.

CDU faction leader Mario Voigt had justified this move, among other things, by the fact that the CDU did not want to interfere in “deception” of the AfD. With this hopeless motion, parliament is “misused as a stage for a show event”, according to a decision by the Thuringian CDU group. In the debate over the no-confidence vote, Voigt attacked the AfD parliamentary faction, accusing it of an “attack against parliamentarism.”

After the failed vote of no confidence, Ramelow will remain in office as expected. Since the beginning of March 2020, he has led a red-red-green minority government, which is four votes short of a majority in parliament. Thanks to a contract with the CDU, the Ramelow government was able to count on votes from the CDU for important projects for almost a year and a half. However, the Christian Democrats do not want to extend the agreement. It is therefore completely uncertain how majorities – for example for the national budget in 2022 – will be established. Top Thuringian politicians from the left, SPD and Greens want to discuss how to proceed at the end of August.