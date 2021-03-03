AfD classified as “suspected right-wing extremist case” | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has classified the entire AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist case. This means that the party can now also be spied on with the help of intelligence services.

According to information from the German news agency, the president of the authority, Thomas Haldenwang, informed the state offices for the protection of the constitution of the new assessment during an internal video conference. First, the “Mirror” reported on the decision.

The AfD leadership spoke of a political maneuver aimed at damaging the AfD in the 2021 super election year. “The procedure for protecting the constitution is outrageous,” said AfD chairman Tino Chrupalla. “Although the authority is not allowed to declare the classification as suspicious, it is providing the media with the correct information to influence democratic party competition to the detriment of the AfD.” The chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, Alexander Gauland, said: “I personally believe: no adjustment to the protection of the constitution.”

Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the federal office is not currently taking a public position on the issue of the AfD’s assessment. “In view of the ongoing proceedings and out of respect for the court, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is not speaking publicly on this matter,” the Cologne authority said when asked.

This week, however, the federal office gave the Cologne Administrative Court extensive insight into its assessment of the AfD. The AfD is defending itself in urgent proceedings with legal means against a possible classification as a right-wing extremist suspect case. In principle, this classification also makes it possible to recruit informants who report from the party to the internal secret service.

The Constitutional Protection Office had promised the court that it would not use intelligence services to track candidates and MPs from the party until the end of the urgent procedure. In addition, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution will refrain from publicly announcing whether it classifies the AfD as a suspicious case or as a particular right-wing extremist tendency until the proceedings are concluded.

The court then ruled that, given the statements of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, intelligence surveillance during the duration of the urgent procedure could only affect the humble members of the party.

“Unsurprisingly, the Constitution’s protections now apparently respect the AfD nationwide,” said Mathias Middelberg, the domestic policy spokesman for the Union’s parliamentary group. “The party has never clearly distanced itself from right-wing extremists such as Mr. Höcke,” Middelberg criticized in view of the Thuringian AfD head of state Björn Höcke. It is now up to the party to “circumvent control by the Constitutional Protection Office with a purging process”. But the question is whether it will succeed.

“This step was too late – the solidarity between the AfD and the extreme right has become increasingly visible in recent years,” said DGB board member Anja Piel. “Our democracy is defensive against those who want to abolish it and tear down the parliamentary system,” said Green Parliamentary Deputy Konstantin von Notz.

In the AfD, a power struggle has been raging for years between right-wing nationalist movements and those who describe themselves as moderate. In the federal executive committee, the so-called moderates around party leader Jörg Meuthen are currently in the majority.

The AfD had shrunk from 34,750 members last year to about 32,000 by the end of the year. For the party, this was the first drop in membership in five years. A party spokesman said this in part in January, saying that membership had been terminated by people who had not paid their dues. Some elected officials who had resigned had justified their resignation on what they saw as the growing influence of the far right in the party.

The Liberal Conservative Reformer (LKR), founded by former AfD chairman Bernd Lucke, had accepted some of them. LKR federal chairman Jürgen Joost said, “Anyone who credibly rejects the AfD should not be branded for it. As liberal-conservative reformers, we are ready to build bridges for anyone who shares our statutory goals and political principles. “