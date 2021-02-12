Aesthetic Wellness Clinics Market robust CAGR by 2028 with Beyond Beauty International, Global Wellness Group Pte Ltd, Harrods, Allura, Cleveland Clinic London, G Aesthetic Wellness Medical Clinic, SW1 Clinic

Aesthetic wellness services focus on refining one’s physical appearance by providing a range of cosmetic treatments such as botox, dermal fillers, laser therapy and non-surgical liposuction. The Middle East market is seeing a high demand in aesthetic wellness services, both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

In recent years the Facial Aesthetics Industry has been booming and is now worth over £2bn globally. The market grew by 40% last year and forecasts show that this growth is expected to continue.

The average vial of Botox is sold to physicians in 100 unit vials and typically costs $400 per bottle. This calculates out to $4.00 per Botox unit. The average selling price to a customer is $15 per unit. At these rates, there is a 73.33% markup per Botox unit.

Key Players:

Beyond Beauty International

Global Wellness Group Pte Ltd.

Harrods

Allura

Cleveland Clinic London

G Aesthetic Wellness Medical Clinic

SW1 Clinic

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Aesthetic Wellness Clinics market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Aesthetic Wellness Clinics market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Aesthetic Wellness Clinics market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Aesthetic Wellness Clinics market.

Aesthetic Wellness Clinics Market Report Segment: by Application

Hospital

Derma Clinic

Other

Hospital

Derma Clinic

Other

Aesthetic Wellness Clinics Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Aesthetic Wellness Clinics market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Aesthetic Wellness Clinics market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

