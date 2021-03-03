Aesthetic Medicine Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson Services, Galderma Laboratories

A new report titled, “Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Professional Report 2021-2027” has been added by Data Bridge Market Research in its database of research reports. The Aesthetic Medicine market size and share, value and volume, market segmentation, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely give detailed analysis of geographical areas. The global Aesthetic Medicine report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. In addition, the report performs both primary and exhaustive secondary research to analyze the market thoroughly.

Aesthetic medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 22.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.27% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of aesthetic medicine has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Cynosure, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Alma Lasers

ALLERGAN

Solta Medical

Lumenis

CANDELA CORPORATION

Dentsply Sirona

Merz Pharma

Bausch Health Companies Inc

SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP

Bioxis pharmaceuticals

Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

Segmentation: Aesthetic Medicine Market

By Procedure Type (Invasive Procedures, Non-invasive Procedures)

By Product Type (Energy-Based Devices, Implants, Anti-Wrinkle Products)

By Application (Surgical, Non-Surgical)

By End-User (Medical Spas & Beauty Centres, Hospitals & Clinics, Home Use)

By Gender (Males , Females)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical)

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

Based on procedure type, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures. Invasive procedures have been further segmented into breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, tummy tuck and others. Non-invasive procedures have been further segmented into botox injections, soft tissue fillers, chemical peel, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion and others.

Aesthetic medicine market has also been segmented based on the end user into medical spas & beauty centres, hospitals & clinics, home use.

Based on product type, aesthetic medicine has been segmented into energy-based devices, implants and anti-wrinkle products. Energy-based devices have been further segmented into aesthetic laser devices, body contouring & skin tightening devices, microdermabrasion devices and ultrasound devices. Implants have been further segmented into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants and others. Anti-wrinkle products have been further segmented into botulinum toxin/botox, dermal fillers and chemical peel.

Based on application, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into surgical and non-surgical.

On the basis of gender, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into males and females. Males have been further segmented into <18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64 and >65. Females have been further segmented into <18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64 and >65.

Based on route of administration, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into oral and topical.

The major players covered in the aesthetic medicine market report are Cynosure, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Alma Lasers, ALLERGAN, Solta Medical, Lumenis, CANDELA CORPORATION., Dentsply Sirona., Merz Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP, Bioxis pharmaceuticals, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, ZO Skin Health, Teoxane, LA ROCHE-POSAY, Alumier Labs, Medik8, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Aesthetic Medicine in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

