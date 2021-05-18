Aesthetic Device Market is Thriving Worldwide with Leading Players NuFace, Quasar Bio-Tech, Inc., Cutera

Aesthetic Device Market Synopsis :-

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Aesthetic Device Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe.

Global Aesthetic Device Market Research Report 2021, presented by Garner Insights will help you take informed decisions, know opportunities, plan new projects, plan effective business strategies, explore drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The Aesthetic Device Market report provides the latest information on the present and the future industry trends, allowing the readers to identify the products and services, hence driving the revenue growth and profitability.

Global Aesthetic Device Market By Type



Laser Hair Removal

Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Liposuction Devices

Global Aesthetic Device Market By Application



Beauty salon

Hospitals

Household

Global Aesthetic Device Market By Key Players

NuFace

Quasar Bio-Tech, Inc.

Cutera

Sanuwave Health

Personalmicroderm.com & Age Sciences Inc.

Syneron Medical

Valeant Pharmaceuticals(Solta Medical)

Cynosure,Inc

DEKA Laser Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

Michelson Diagnostics Limited

FOREO

Sigmacon Medical

Salient Medical

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd(Alma Lasers)

Lumenis Ltd.

Photomedex

Table of Content

1 Aesthetic Device Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Aesthetic Device Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Aesthetic Device Market Forces

3.1 Global Aesthetic Device Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Aesthetic Device Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Aesthetic Device Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aesthetic Device Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Aesthetic Device Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Aesthetic Device Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Aesthetic Device Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Aesthetic Device Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Aesthetic Device Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Aesthetic Device Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Aesthetic Device Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Aesthetic Device Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Aesthetic Device Export and Import

5.2 United States Aesthetic Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Aesthetic Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Aesthetic Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Aesthetic Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Aesthetic Device Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Aesthetic Device Market – By Type

6.1 Global Aesthetic Device Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Aesthetic Device Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Aesthetic Device Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Aesthetic Device Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Aesthetic Device Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Aesthetic Device Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Aesthetic Device Production, Price and Growth Rate of Laser Hair Removal (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Aesthetic Device Production, Price and Growth Rate of Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices (2015-2020)

6.5 Global Aesthetic Device Production, Price and Growth Rate of Microdermabrasion Devices (2015-2020)

6.6 Global Aesthetic Device Production, Price and Growth Rate of Liposuction Devices (2015-2020)

7 Aesthetic Device Market – By Application

7.1 Global Aesthetic Device Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Aesthetic Device Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Aesthetic Device Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Aesthetic Device Consumption and Growth Rate of Beauty salon (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Aesthetic Device Consumption and Growth Rate of Hospitals (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Aesthetic Device Consumption and Growth Rate of Household (2015-2020)

8 North America Aesthetic Device Market

8.1 North America Aesthetic Device Market Size

8.2 United States Aesthetic Device Market Size

8.3 Canada Aesthetic Device Market Size

8.4 Mexico Aesthetic Device Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Aesthetic Device Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Aesthetic Device Market Size

9.2 Germany Aesthetic Device Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Aesthetic Device Market Size

9.4 France Aesthetic Device Market Size

9.5 Italy Aesthetic Device Market Size

9.6 Spain Aesthetic Device Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Device Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Device Market Size

10.2 China Aesthetic Device Market Size

10.3 Japan Aesthetic Device Market Size

10.4 South Korea Aesthetic Device Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Aesthetic Device Market Size

10.6 India Aesthetic Device Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Device Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Device Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Aesthetic Device Market Size

11.3 UAE Aesthetic Device Market Size

11.4 South Africa Aesthetic Device Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Aesthetic Device Market Analysis

12.1 South America Aesthetic Device Market Size

12.2 Brazil Aesthetic Device Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 NuFace

13.1.1 NuFace Basic Information

13.1.2 NuFace Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 NuFace Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Quasar Bio-Tech, Inc.

13.2.1 Quasar Bio-Tech, Inc. Basic Information

13.2.2 Quasar Bio-Tech, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Quasar Bio-Tech, Inc. Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Cutera

13.3.1 Cutera Basic Information

13.3.2 Cutera Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Cutera Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Sanuwave Health

13.4.1 Sanuwave Health Basic Information

13.4.2 Sanuwave Health Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Sanuwave Health Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Personalmicroderm.com & Age Sciences Inc.

13.5.1 Personalmicroderm.com & Age Sciences Inc. Basic Information

13.5.2 Personalmicroderm.com & Age Sciences Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Personalmicroderm.com & Age Sciences Inc. Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Syneron Medical

13.6.1 Syneron Medical Basic Information

13.6.2 Syneron Medical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Syneron Medical Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals(Solta Medical)

13.7.1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals(Solta Medical) Basic Information

13.7.2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals(Solta Medical) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals(Solta Medical) Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 Cynosure,Inc

13.8.1 Cynosure,Inc Basic Information

13.8.2 Cynosure,Inc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 Cynosure,Inc Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 DEKA Laser Technologies

13.9.1 DEKA Laser Technologies Basic Information

13.9.2 DEKA Laser Technologies Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 DEKA Laser Technologies Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Johnson & Johnson

13.10.1 Johnson & Johnson Basic Information

13.10.2 Johnson & Johnson Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Johnson & Johnson Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Michelson Diagnostics Limited

13.11.1 Michelson Diagnostics Limited Basic Information

13.11.2 Michelson Diagnostics Limited Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Michelson Diagnostics Limited Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.12 FOREO

13.12.1 FOREO Basic Information

13.12.2 FOREO Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.12.3 FOREO Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.13 Sigmacon Medical

13.13.1 Sigmacon Medical Basic Information

13.13.2 Sigmacon Medical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.13.3 Sigmacon Medical Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.14 Salient Medical

13.14.1 Salient Medical Basic Information

13.14.2 Salient Medical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.14.3 Salient Medical Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.15 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd(Alma Lasers)

13.15.1 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd(Alma Lasers) Basic Information

13.15.2 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd(Alma Lasers) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.15.3 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd(Alma Lasers) Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.16 Lumenis Ltd.

13.16.1 Lumenis Ltd. Basic Information

13.16.2 Lumenis Ltd. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.16.3 Lumenis Ltd. Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.17 Photomedex

13.17.1 Photomedex Basic Information

13.17.2 Photomedex Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.17.3 Photomedex Aesthetic Device Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Aesthetic Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Aesthetic Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Aesthetic Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Aesthetic Device Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Aesthetic Device Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Aesthetic Device Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Aesthetic Device Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

Besides, the report centers around the major industry participants, considering the company profiles, product portfolio and details, sales, market share and contact data. Furthermore, these Industry growth trends and marketing channels have also been scrutinized.