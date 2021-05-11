Aerospace Valves Market Ongoing Forecast Study On To Map Its Impact of COVID-19 2019 – 2027

Aerospace Valves Market: Additive Manufacturing Achieving New Heights

The global aircraft market has witnessed increased demand for fuel-efficient planes that are lighter and offer greater operational efficiency. This, coupled with environmental awareness and the global push to reduce wastage in manufacturing processes, has led to the integration of several technological advancements, dramatically changing the aerospace industry as a whole. The impact of this has also trickled into the aerospace valves market, with players using additive manufacturing technology, and the like, to cater to varied demands from both, commercial and military end users.

According the this report on the global aerospace valves market by Transparency Market Research, based on an analysis of trends impacting the market, it is expected to near or cross the US$ ~4 Bn mark by the end of the forecast period in 2027.

Rising Demand for Commercial Aircraft: A Key Driver

The global commercial aircraft sector is witnessing significant growth, owing to increased demand for next-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft. Moreover, with the rising demand for passenger travel and replacement of obsolete equipment, commercial aircraft manufacturers are seen increasing their production capacities.

Since valves form an integral part of several aircraft systems, such as hydraulic, fuel, pneumatic, and air-conditioning systems, increase in the production of commercial aircraft is expected to proportionately and directly drive the growth of the global aerospace valves market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019 , Airbus SE announced that it was expecting to carry out the delivery of 890 commercial aircraft in 2019 as compared to 800 in 2018 .



