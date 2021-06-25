Aerospace Tapes Market Expected to Experience Attractive Growth through 2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aerospace Tapes Market is Segmented by Category Type (Specialty, Masking), by Application Type (Interior, Exterior), by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, and Others), by Backing Material Type (Paper/Tissue, Film, Foam, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and General Aviation), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report calculates the short- and long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Aerospace Tapes consumption at the global, regional, and nation scales. The report also compares pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios to evaluate the potential loss to the industry. The vital data provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Report Features

The report delivers a detailed view of the industry based on global Aerospace Tapes Market size, market growth, and opportunities. The report also analyses market key aspects such as-

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Covid-19 Impact analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, and SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Highlights from the Report

Aerospace Tapes Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Various government initiatives taken by China and India, high demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft, growing passenger demand, and replacement and modernization of old aircraft are the major factors driving the growth of the market for aerospace tapes during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest-growing aerospace tapes market during the forecast period, despite the maturity of the market, there is a demand for aerospace tapes in countries such as the US and Canada, owing to the presence of manufacturing facilities and distribution networks of the major players in the market. The growth of the market is driven by the growth of the aerospace industry in North America, which plays a crucial role in monitoring the performance and commercialization of aerospace tapes. The Mexican aerospace tapes market is smaller as compared with the US and Canada, but it is a rapidly growing market as aerospace is one of the largest industries of the country’s manufacturing sector.

According to the report, the key players of the market are –

The 3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

DeWAL Industries Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Scapa Group Plc

Tesa SE

Intertape Polymer Group

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Advance Tapes International.

