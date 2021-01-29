Aerospace Market In-Depth Assessment on Technology Advancements, Challenges and Future Trends

Global Aerospace Market Technology Presents an In-Depth Assessment of the Aerospace Including Enabling Technologies, Key Trends, Market Drivers, Challenges, Standardization, Regulatory Landscape, Deployment Models, Operator Case Studies, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Value Chain, Ecosystem Player Profiles and Strategies

Market Overview

The global aerospace market reached a value of nearly $342.4 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% since 2015. The market is expected to decrease from $342.4 billion in 2019 to $296.1 billion in 2020 at a rate of -14%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 and reach $358.8 billion in 2023.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased demand for air travel technological advances, emerging economies, change in social behavior and low interest rates. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high exchange rate fluctuations, political uncertainties, volatile raw material prices and grounding of planes.

Going forward, growing demand for commercial use of drones, emerging economies, rapid advances in technology. Factors that could hinder the growth of the aerospace market in the future include budget airlines� bankruptcy, order cancellations, increased cyber-attacks, global warming, poor aviation infrastructure, geo-political tensions, global recession, and coronavirus pandemic.

The aerospace market is segmented by type into commercial aircraft; aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services and aerospace support and auxiliary equipment. The commercial aircraft market was the largest segment of the aerospace market segmented by type, accounting for 71.1% of the total in 2019. Going forward aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aerospace market, at a CAGR of 3.0%.

Commercial aircraft is further segmented into passenger aircrafts, aircraft engines, commercial helicopters, aircraft turbines, commercial gliders and drones and rocket engines. The passenger aircrafts market was the largest segment of the commercial aircraft market, accounting for 53.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward, commercial gliders and drones� segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the commercial aircraft market, at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services is further segmented into commercial aircrafts MRO services, aircraft engines MRO services, commercial helicopters MRO services, rocket engines MRO services, aircraft turbines MRO services, and commercial gliders and drones MRO services. The commercial aircrafts MRO services market was the largest segment of the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market, accounting for 63.6% of the total in 2019. Going forward, commercial gliders and drones MRO services� segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market, at a CAGR of 52.3%.

Aerospace support and auxiliary equipment is further segmented into satellites, and commercial radars. The satellites market was the largest segment of the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market, accounting for 69.1% of the total in 2019. Going forward, commercial radars segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aerospace support and auxiliary equipment market, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The aerospace market is also segmented by size into narrow-body, wide-body, regional and others. The narrow-body segment was the largest segment of the aerospace market segmented by size, accounting for 55.5% of the total in 2019. Going forward, others segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aerospace market, at a CAGR of 1.3%.

The aerospace market is also segmented by end-user into private sector, and government. The private sector segment was the largest segment of the aerospace market segmented by end-user, accounting for 92.1% of the total in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aerospace market, at a CAGR of 1.2%.

The aerospace market is also segmented by operation into manual; and autonomous aircraft. The manual segment was the largest segment of the aerospace market segmented by operation, accounting for 99.7% of the total in 2019. Going forward, autonomous segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aerospace market, at a CAGR of 0.3%.

Markets Covered:



The global Aerospace market is segmented into –

By Type: Commercial Aircraft – Passenger Aircrafts; Aircraft Engines; Commercial Helicopters; Aircraft Turbines; Commercial Gliders And Drones; Rocket Engines

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services – Commercial Aircrafts MRO Services; Aircraft Engines MRO Services; Commercial Helicopters MRO Services; Rocket Engines MRO Services; Aircraft Turbines MRO Services; Commercial Gliders And Drones MRO Services

Aerospace Support Auxiliary Equipment- Satellites; Commercial Radars

By Size: Wide-Body; Narrow-Body; Regional; Others

By End-User: Government; Private Sector

By Mode Of Operation: Autonomous Aircraft; Manual

Companies Mentioned: Airbus Group; The Boeing Company; United Technologies Corporation; General Electric Company; Safran S.A.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, sales, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Aerospace market in these regions, from 2015 to 2030 (forecast), covering



Market Segment by Regions 2015 2020 2030 Share (%) CAGR (2019-2030) North America xx xx xx xx% xx% Southeast Asia xx xx xx xx% xx % Europe xx xx xx xx% xx% Japan xx xx xx xx% xx % India xx xx xx xx% xx% China xx xx xx xx% xx% Total xx xx xx xx% xx%

