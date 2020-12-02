Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Outlook: 2026 Aerospace maintenance chemicals are cleaners that are used for the operational proficiency of the aircraft. They are used as cleaning materials, paint removers, paint strippers, degreasers, and aircraft washers and polishers. For all commercial aircrafts the cleaners are used to keep them corrosion free and maintain hygienic conditions inside and outside.

Rise in demand for the maintenance of aircraft surface, owing to surrounding temperature and climatic conditions fuels the demand for aircraft maintenance chemicals. In addition, increase in air passenger traffic due to rise in disposable income of the middle class population tend to increase the flight frequency. This in turn increase the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities of the aircraft, which further fuels the growth of the aerospace maintenance chemical market. However, stringent government regulations, high maintenance costs, time constraints, limited market players, and lack of skilled expertise are expected to restrain the aerospace maintenance chemical market growth. Moreover, the gap in demand and supply in the aviation industry has been witnessed over the past few years that lead to increase in production of aircraft, which will further increase the MRO activities, creating lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the aerospace maintenance chemical market.

The aerospace maintenance chemical market is segmented based on application, type of aircraft, nature of chemicals, and region. By application, the market is segmented into deicing fluid, cleaning fluids, and others. ADF (aircraft deicing fluid) or AAF (aircraft anti-icing fluid) are most commonly used deicing chemicals in snowy regions. It remains on surface to slow down ice formation, as the snow build-up causes disruption in smooth airflow thus degrading the ability to generate lift. There are lubricants used for the moving parts of the aircraft. Cleaning fluid are mostly used as paint removers, paint strippers, degreasers and washing and polishing aircraft, while others consist of specialty solvents and leather seat polishers.

On basis of type of aircraft, it is segmented into commercial, business, general aviation, defense, space aircraft, and helicopters. Business and commercial aircrafts require maintenance on regular basis due to flight iteration and increase in number of passengers. The chemical used are mostly deicing and cleaning fluids. Continuous removal of oil and dirt increases the service span of helicopters, which in turn will contribute in aerospace maintenance chemical industry.

By nature of chemicals, the aerospace maintenance chemical market is bifurcated into organic and inorganic. Inorganic chemicals were widely used even with the risk of several harmful diseases such as cancer, motor neuron diseases, and others. On the basis of region, the aerospace maintenance chemical market analysis is carried out across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Key aerospace maintenance chemical market players operating in this market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arrow Solutions, Eastman Chemical Company, Florida Chemical, The Dow Chemical Company, Nuvite Chemical Compounds, Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Co., Nexeo Solutions, and High Performance Composites & Coatings. Companies are heavily investing in the R&D activities for maintenance methods and decreasing cost. Chemical manufacturers are collaborating with respective clients to keep up with demand and supply and research and innovation.

Few recent developments: In 2017, US-based commercial jetliner manufacturer, The Boeing Company, acquired an electric aircraft company named Aurora Flight Services for its world-class innovation, development, and manufacture of advanced autonomous systems and aerospace platforms. Aurora Flight Services will now be working as a subsidiary of The Boeing Company under Boeing Engineering, test and technology; US army has collaborated with Riveer (a washing and water treating company based in US) and designed a technology that serves washing and cleaning services for US Military whether in dessert or ocean-side area.

Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Key Market Segments

By Application

Deicing Fluids

Cleaning Fluids

Others

By Type of Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Defense Aircraft

Space Aircraft

Helicopters

By Nature of Chemicals

Organic

Inorganic

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Arrow Solutions

Eastman Chemical Company

Florida Chemical

The Dow Chemical Company

Nuvite Chemical Compounds

Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Co

Nexeo Solutions

