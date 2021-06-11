Aerospace Foams Market 2021| Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028 Aerospace Foams Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (PU Foams, PE Foams, Melamine Foams, Others); End Use (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Others); Application (Aircraft Seats, Aircraft Floor Carpets, Flight Deck Pads, Overhead Stowage Bins, Others) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Aerospace foams are specially fabricated foams to design various aircrafts parts such as aircraft seats, deck pads, floor carpets and other parts. They are made of various materials such as PU foams, PE foams, melamine foams, metals and others. Growing aviation industry across the globe, is driving the market growth of aerospace foams.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Aerospace foams are made of different materials such as PU foams, PE foams, melamine foams, metal foams, PMI/polyimide foams, and others and are used in different applications such as seats, floor carpets, flight deck pads, and overhead stowage bins. Aerospace foams are used for vibration dampening, insulation and cushioning in the commercial and military aircraft. They are low-density cellular structured materials possessing various properties such as durability, rigidity, heat resistance and tensile strength. Increasing demand for lightweight aircraft, along with the increase in the number of air passengers worldwide is expect to drive the market for aerospace foams.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aerospace Foams Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aerospace foams market with detailed market segmentation by material, application, end use and geography. The global aerospace foams market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aerospace foams market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aerospace foams market is segmented on the basis of material, end use and application. By material the aerospace foams market is classified into PE foams, PU foams, Melamine foams and others. Based on application the market is segmented into aircraft seats, aircraft floor carpets, flight deck pads, overhead stowage bins and others, By end use the aerospace foams market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aerospace foams market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aerospace foams market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aerospace foams market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aerospace foams market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the aerospace foams market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aerospace foams market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aerospace foams in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aerospace foams market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aerospace foams market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Armacell International S.A.

BASF SE

Boyd Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

ERG Materials and Aircraft Corp.

FoamPartner

Rogers Corporation

SABIC

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Zotefoams PLC.

