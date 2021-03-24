Aerospace Composite Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Analysis and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Composites that are used in the aerospace industries are termed as aerospace composite. The composite materials are light in weight. The structural parts manufactured using composites tend to be light in weight and possess high strength. The light weight of composite structural aerospace parts helps in reducing the overall weight of the aircraft, thereby leading to a better weight ratio. Composites are used to make various parts in aircraft like engine blades, interiors, and nacelles. These composite materials are used to make commercial aircraft, business aircraft, general aircraft, military aircraft, helicopter, spacecraft, and others.

The properties offered by aerospace composites such as lightweight, temperature & chemical resistance, are the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the aerospace composites industries. Moreover, the extended life design and low assembly cost further boost the aerospace composite market. However, the inflated price of the composites and long manufacturing time are the major factors restraining the growth of the market. Likewise, the growth in aviation industry may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The “Global Aerospace Composite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aerospace composite market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, aircraft type and application and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aerospace composite market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global aerospace composite market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, aircraft type and application. On the basis of fiber type the aerospace composite market is segmented into carbon fiber composites, ceramic fibre composites, glass fiber composites, other fibre composites. The global aerospace composite market on the basis of resin type the market is classified into epoxy, phenolic, polyester, polyimides, thermoplastics, ceramic and metal matrix, others. Likewise, by manufacturing process the global aerospace composite market bifurcated into AFP/ATL, layup, RTM/VARTM, filament winding, others. On the basis of aircraft type the global aerospace composite market is segmented into commercial aircraft, business aviation, civil helicopter, military aircraft and helicopter, others. On the basis of application the global aerospace composite market is segmented into interior and exterior.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aerospace composite market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global aerospace composite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the global aerospace composite market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the global aerospace composite market in these regions.

