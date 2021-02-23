Aerospace Coatings Market: Opportunities Analysis and Key Players Analysis

The report “ Global Aerospace Coatings Market, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, and Others), By Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, and Powder Coatings), By End User (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO)), By Aviation Type (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and General Aviation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

Key Highlights:

In December 2017, Praxair, Inc. and GE Aviation opened a new facility in U.S. for their PG technologies business that specializes in advanced coatings and enables jet engines to withstand high stress and temperatures.

In February 2018, PG technologies Ltd. announced that it intend to add new additional coating capacity in Singapore to meet ever-increasing demand from aviation industry.

Analyst View:

The major aerospace coating market drivers are use of Nano coatings technology, chrome-free coating technology, environmentally friendly products and new technology complying with reach regulations on VOC. Reduced ATF price by oil companies, increased number of passengers, and use of Nano technology in the aerospace coatings industry is also driving growth of the global market. Increasing global air passenger traffic has been spurring the demand for commercial aircraft, thereby boosting production levels of commercial aircraft. The significant growth of the aerospace coatings market is directly proportional to aircraft production scenario and the expanding fleet size. As per international Monetary Fund Data, economic growth of a nation improves the living standard, purchasing parity as well as the spending power of citizens. The global aerospace industry has been enjoying a duration of significant growth and profits, which has been enjoying a duration of significant growth and profits, which has been driving the demand for aerospace.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global aerospace coatings market accounted for US$ 765.66 Million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.01% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, end user, aviation type, and region.

By resin type, polyurethane resin type has high resistance to abrasion, staining, and chemicals. It has high degree of resistance to the damaging effects of ultraviolet rays from the sun, which makes it a preferred choice in the aerospace coatings market.

By technology, solvent-based coatings edged over the other in terms of demand and are the leading revenue contributor to the technology segment.

By end user, there is a high demand for these coatings among aerospace OEM manufacturers. In terms of revenue, the OEM segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

By aviation type, commercial aviation is the most lucrative market for aerospace coatings and is expected, to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific aerospace coatings market is projected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing trend Increase in cargo traffic, rise in number of air travelers, and international trade in emerging countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global aerospace coatings market includes The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel NV, Axalta Coatings Systems, Mankiewicz Gebr & Co., PPG Industries Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Praxair, Inc., PG Technologies Ltd., and GE Aviation.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

