Aerospace Coatings Market is Booming Worldwide due to COVID-19 pandemic impact

The recent report by Research Dive states that the global aerospace coatings market is divided into five segments on the basis of resin, technology, aircraft type, application, end-use, and region.

By Resin-The epoxy sub-segment is predicted to garner revenue of $478.4 million by 2026 at a steady CAGR of 6.2%. This sub-segment is set to grow further as resin is a strong material and also assures durability in terms of coating. It also dries faster and is water resistant which are other factors driving the sub-segment’s growth. By Technology- The solvent based sub-segment garnered a revenue of $447.3 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow further at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The solvent based coatings provide better coverage to surfaces and are also resistant to carrion. This has led to the growth of the segment. By Aircraft type-The commercial aircrafts sub-segment surpassed a revenue of $357.8 million in 2018 and is set to rise further at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The middle and higher classes have been able to spend larger amounts on travel by air which has led to the growth of the market. By Application- The exterior application sub-segment has held over 58% of a share in the market in 2018 and is expected to be most lucrative during the forecast period. Aircrafts require external coatings that can withstand extreme weather conditions. This factor is further predicted to help in the sub-segmental market growth. By End Use – The OEM sub-segment gained revenue of $544.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow even further by 2026. This is due to the rising requirement of commercial aircrafts set by the airlines By Region – The North-American region garnered a revenue of $223.7 million in 2018 and is expected to grow further due to the presence of large number of aircraft manufacturers in the region.

Global Market Scenario

According to the latest report by Research Dive, the global aerospace coatings market is predicted to experience a rise in revenue from $745.5 million in 2018 to over $1,144.1 million by 2026 at a steady CAGR of 5.5%. The increasing number of people opting for air travel due to upgraded living standards has been one of the major factors responsible for the rapid growth of the global aerospace coatings market.

Major Market Players

The key players of the global aerospace coatings market include Akzonobel N.V, AHC Oberflachentechnik GmbH, Asahi Kinzoku Kogyo Inc., BASF SE, Brycoat. Inc., Argosy International, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Cheaerospacel, and Hohman Plating & manufacturing LLC.

