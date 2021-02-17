Aerospace Coating Market Growing Business Overview and Forecast by 2027- Mankiewicz Group, PPG Industries, Inc, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Zircotec

Aircraft need to withstand high climatic stress that generally damages the metal surface resulting in frequent repairs and maintenance. Aerospace coatings provide better resistance against corrosion, ultraviolet rays and solar heat, fog, and other adverse weather conditions. The coating also protects the aircraft from corrosion and chemical attacks. Moreover, frequent environmental changes have also led to the rise in the requirement of coatings for aircraft. Aerospace coatings are designed to prevent temperature fluctuations, air pressure variations, and air instabilities.

In 2019, North America held the largest share of the global aerospace coating market. The aerospace industry in the US is growing over the years, and the country has been experiencing the emergence of various aerospace companies since the past few years. Stringent regulations imposed by governments over coating products have increased the demand for polyurethane aerospace coatings in this region. Increase in spending on the military and defense sector has also driven the growth of aerospace coatings market in North America. Furthermore, surge in demand for commercial aircraft due to the rise in air travel as well as ongoing research and development projects focused on lowering emission levels has driven the aerospace coating market in North America.

As of January 2021, India, Brazil, Russia, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, ~84,474,195 confirmed cases and ~1,848,704 total deaths have been reported globally. The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materials, and aerospace are among the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries, and it is one of the badly affected countries by the pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions is affecting the global supply chains as well as hindering manufacturing processes, delivery schedules, and sales. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. These factors are anticipated to decelerate the chemicals and materials industry growth, thereby restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

