Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and context awareness computing improves efficiency of several activities that fall under the aerospace domain such as flight operations, better customer service, predictive aircraft maintenance, and manufacturing of aircraft components. The aerospace industry is in its initial phase of adoption of AI. The aerospace sector is witnessing increase in number of applications and more disruptive AI models are expected to be developed over years. Artificial intelligence is anticipated to play an important role in minimizing design process duration, prototyping, manufacturing, cutting costs, and is projected to result in numerous enhancements in the aerospace industry in the future.

Increase in fuel efficiency by use of artificial intelligence (AI) and rise in use of AI to ensure safety at airports are expected to drive the global aerospace artificial intelligence market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent airline regulations and high cost of adoption of AI in aerospace is anticipated to hamper growth of the aerospace artificial intelligence market during the forecast period. Moreover, use of AI in ensuring operational efficiency and maintenance of airplanes is expected to offer growth opportunities for the aerospace artificial intelligence market in the future.

The aerospace artificial intelligence market is segmented into offering, technology, application, and region. By offering, it is divided into software, hardware, and services. By technology, it is fragmented into machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and context awareness computing. By application, it is classified into customer service, smart maintenance, manufacturing, training, flight operations, and others. By region it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major aerospace artificial intelligence market players include Airbus S.A.S., General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Iris Automation Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SITA, Spark Cognition, Thales Groups, and The Boeing Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

– The overall aerospace artificial intelligence market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

– The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global aerospace artificial intelligence market with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current aerospace artificial intelligence market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

o Software

o Hardware

o Services

By Technology

o Machine Learning

o Natural Language Processing

o Computer Vision

o Context Awareness Computing

By Application

o Customer Service

o Smart Maintenance

o Manufacturing

o Training

o Flight Operations

o Others

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Russia

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

o Airbus S.A.S.

o General Electric Company

o Intel Corporation

o International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

o Iris Automation Inc.

o Microsoft Corporation

o SITA

o Spark Cognition

o Thales Groups

o The Boeing Company