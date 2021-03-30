Aerosol Propellants Market Report 2021, Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast Till 2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerosol Propellants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global aerosol propellants market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Aerosol propellants are compressed or liquified gases stored in aerosol cans that be dispensed as powders, pastes, or liquids at high pressure. Once the container valve in the can is opened, the pressurized propellant is expelled out. Some common aerosol propellants include chlorofluorocarbons (CFC), carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, methyl ethyl ether, hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), dimethyl ether (DME), and nitrous oxide. Aerosol propellants are generally utilized in hair mousses, antiperspirants, air fresheners, shaving creams, etc. Furthermore, they find diverse applications across various industries, such as automotive, medical, cosmetic, food and beverages, household products, etc.

Market Trends:

Substantial growth in the cosmetics industry is primarily driving the demand for aerosol propellants. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, along with the improving consumer disposable income levels are propelling the use of aerosol propellants in formulations disinfectants, insect repellants, air fresheners, etc. Additionally, the increasing product applications in the automotive and construction industries are also augmenting the market growth. Aerosol paints are further used in refurbishing bikes and cars to repair dents and scratches and add to the vehicle’s visual appeal. Moreover, the emergence of eco-friendly product variants with minimal volatile organic compounds will continue to drive the global market for aerosol propellants in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Aeropres Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Aztec Aerosols Limited (Instarmac Group Plc), Emirates Gas LLC, Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Repsol S.A and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Breakup by Type:

1. Compressed Gas

2. Liquified Gas

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Hydrocarbons

2. Fluorocarbons

3. Nitrous Oxide and Carbon Dioxide

4. DME and Ethyl Methyl Ether

5. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Personal Care

2. Household

3. Medical

4. Automotive

5. Food and Beverage

6. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the market. It is further divided into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others. Other major regions include Europe (Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and others).

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

