Aerosol Propellants Market 2021: Opportunities, Latest Innovations, Top Players Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Aerosol propellants use compressed or liquefied gas to boost active particles in powder, liquid, or paste form in spray to create a mist of liquid aerosol particles. Propellants are mainly used to manufacture products, including air fresheners, shaving creams, deodorants/antiperspirants, hair mousse, and an automobile, industrial & technical, and other products. Moreover, the ease of producing aerosol propellants with metals that can safely contain compressed gases and liquids is a crucial consideration for market vendors.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global aerosol propellant market is primarily driven by the rising demand for aerosol products, including deodorants, fresheners, paints, and increasing product application in personal care products. Growing adoption of aerosol-based products in personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are some other factors driving the growth of the aerosol market. Furthermore, the growing skincare sector in an emerging market which is also boosting the demand for aerosol propellants, and rising demand for fragrances due to an increase in the consumer’s purchasing power is boosting the market growth. In medical industry, aerosol propellants play an important role as they are used in the manufacturing of (MDI) metered dose inhalers which will surge its demand in the market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aerosol propellant Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aerosol propellantmarket with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global aerosol propellant market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aerosol propellant market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aerosol propellant market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type the global aerosol propellant market is segmented into DME, HFC, HFO, other hydrocarbons, and others. Based on application the global aerosol propellant market is segmented into personal care, household, medical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aerosol propellantmarket based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The aerosol propellantmarket by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aerosol propellantmarket from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aerosol propellantmarket in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the aerosol propellant market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from aerosol propellant market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aerosol propellant in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aerosol propellant market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aerosol propellant market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Honeywell International Inc.

The Chemours Company

Royal Dutch Shell

Arkema Group

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Lapolla Industries Inc

BOC Industrial Gases

Aveflor

DuPont

Aeropres Corporation

