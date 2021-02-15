Aerosol Cans Market Expanding Worldwide with Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report 2021 – 2026

The Global Aerosol Cans Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Aerosol Cans market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The aerosol cans market was valued at USD 10.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.32 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.13% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Aerosol Cans Market: Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings Inc., Nampak Ltd., CCL Container (Hermitage), Inc., Exal Corporation, Arminak & Associates LLC, Colep Scitra Aerosols, Spray Products Corporation, Mauser Packaging Solutions, DS Containers, Inc., MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Tubex Holding GmbH

– August 2019 — Tubex Holding GmbH, a German aerosol can manufacturer, announced the launch of lightweight aluminum aerosol could spray designed for sustainability and recycling. The company collaborated with slug supplier Neuman Aluminum to co-develop patented slug that is aimed at reducing the weight of aluminum aerosol cans.

– Jan 2019 — Ball Corporation introduced a new technology by launching its 360 custom shaped aerosol can at the ADF&PCD exhibition in Paris. This provides innovative shapes at every angle of the can, which will create customer attraction towards the shelf.

Key Market Trends

Personal Care to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The rising aging population, coupled with increased disposable income, contribute to the growth of the personal care sector across the world. Skincare and toiletries remain the most important product categories in Europe, followed by hair care and fragrances.

– The growing consumer’s lifestyle and rise in disposable income enable more demand for personal care products, such as shower and shaving foams, sprays, and dry shampoos that bolster market developments. There is an increase in demand for recycled aerosol cans as it reduces the manufacturing cost for the company.

– The AEROBAL reported a 3.7% decline in global aerosol production with the production of 5.8 billion cans in 2019 compared to 6 billion in 2018. However, owing to properties of aluminum aerosol cans with their recyclability and high intrinsic value coupled with its track record in terms of sustainability and promising innovations such as new alloys, it is expected to play a strong role in global packaging market going forward.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Aerosol Cans market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Europe Emerging as a Prominent Market

– Europe, with developed economies, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, is anticipated to record stable growth over the forecast period. Focus on reducing packaging waste is expected to increase the growth of aerosol cans in Europe. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness and reducing wastage by increasing the shelf life of the product also boost the market.

– As the demand for aerosol cans is high in Europe, new players are emerging into the market, and such awards are encouraging them to sustain and innovate their product. The award won by the German aerosol can manufacturer Tubex for Nivea Body Mousse.

– Countries like Spain and Paris have responded positively to the changing trends in fashion and has embraced the aerosol packaging format. The constant gain in the personal care segment is majorly due to the consistent increase in the production of hair mousses, deodorants/antiperspirants, and shaving gels. This has shown steady growth over the years.

– Further, according to AEROBOL, despite the global 2.8% year-on-year drop in production of the aerosol cans owing to the generally weaker global economy in 2019, the European market for aerosol cans turned out to be a stabilizing factor. While other markets, including the Americas and Asia, suffered a more significant decline of 5.2%, 8.4% year-on-year decline, respectively. This instance showcases a positive outlook of the market in the region.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

