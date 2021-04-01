Aeroponics Market Excellent Growth Scope Witnessed in the World
Global Aeroponics Market is valued approximately USD 726.85 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Aeroponics is indoor gardening process where plants are grown and nourished by suspending root structures in air. Aeroponics enables the efficient growth of plants including fruits and vegetables, without any need of rich nutrient soil. This process requires less water and minimal space compared to traditional farming techniques. The biggest advantage of using aeroponics is that it is used within limited space, and grows healthy, natural and nutritious, food crops. The growth of the market is highly driven by rise in the popularity regarding the use of organic food and it is environment friendly for use in agricultural sector. For instance, according to statista The market size of organic food across India in 2020 was estimated to be around 1.36 billion U.S. dollars, increased from about 0.36 billion U.S. dollars in 2014., However ,High initial investment and development cost to set up aeroponics farm may restrain the growth of the market. Further government initiatives to promote aeroponics farming can bring upon the opportunities for the growth of the market.
The regional analysis of global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased frequent employment of aeroponic system for regulating temperature and humidity. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
AeroFarms,
Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp)
BrightFarms Inc
Evergreen Farm Oy
LettUs Grow
CombaGroup SA
Altius Farms
Ponics Technologies
Living Greens Farm
Freight Farms
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Indoor Farming
Outdoor Farming
By Component
Irrigation Component
Lighting
Sensor
Climate Control
Building Material
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors