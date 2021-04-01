Aeroponics Market Excellent Growth Scope Witnessed in the World

Global Aeroponics Market is valued approximately USD 726.85 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Aeroponics is indoor gardening process where plants are grown and nourished by suspending root structures in air. Aeroponics enables the efficient growth of plants including fruits and vegetables, without any need of rich nutrient soil. This process requires less water and minimal space compared to traditional farming techniques. The biggest advantage of using aeroponics is that it is used within limited space, and grows healthy, natural and nutritious, food crops. The growth of the market is highly driven by rise in the popularity regarding the use of organic food and it is environment friendly for use in agricultural sector. For instance, according to statista The market size of organic food across India in 2020 was estimated to be around 1.36 billion U.S. dollars, increased from about 0.36 billion U.S. dollars in 2014., However ,High initial investment and development cost to set up aeroponics farm may restrain the growth of the market. Further government initiatives to promote aeroponics farming can bring upon the opportunities for the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global 5G in Automotive and Smart Transportation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased frequent employment of aeroponic system for regulating temperature and humidity. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

AeroFarms,

Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp)

BrightFarms Inc

Evergreen Farm Oy

LettUs Grow

CombaGroup SA

Altius Farms

Ponics Technologies

Living Greens Farm

Freight Farms

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

By Component

Irrigation Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Building Material

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

