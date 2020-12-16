Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And On Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) And How Sudden Strategy Change By Keyholders. | Linamar Corporation, JLG Industries, Inc., MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Terex Corporation

Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Market Definition

An aerial work platform (AWP) or also called elevating work platform (EWP) is a mechanical device that is used to provide momentary access for people or instruments to unreachable areas, especially at height. There are different types mechanized access platforms are available and are referred as scissor lift or cherry picker. The lift functions in it can be controlled by the operator at the control base of the unit on the work platform itself. AWPs are used for various purposes including construction and maintenance work or by firefighters for emergency access in the time of emergency. They are designed to lift limited weight, typically less than one ton, though some have high safe working load.

An aerial work platforms (AWP), cherry pickers, and other types of aerial lifts are mechanical devices that are used to provide mobile, safe alternative to ladder or scaffolding. Aerial work platforms are also referred as bucket trucks, articulating booms, aerial ladders, vehicle-mounted aerial device, or aerial ladder. AWPs are commonly used for maintenance and repair activities like fixing electrical, telephone, and cable lines or construction purposes. The vehicle is built with powerful articulating arm that can be bent and has an extended reach up to tall buildings, trees, and other infrastructure. The lift functions in it can be controlled by the operator at the control base of the unit on the work platform itself.

Market Dynamics

With the increase in number of accidents with workers and labors working on heights, governments of different countries are taking stringent actions for their safety. This is promoting use of AWP equipment. As the AWPs provide various safety features like slip resistant surface, high ground railings, etc., in order to work on greater height in the construction and commercial industries more safely. Although facing some challenges in form of maintenance cost, AWP market will be growing with the advent of latest technologies and its adoption in AWPs. Like the electric and hybrid lifts which are replacing the fuel operated traditional lifts and the costly maintenance thereby. Also, additional safety features are being loaded up like the Platform Load sense system which limits the load within safety standards, Dynamic Terrain Sensing alerts the operator when the angle of the chassis reaches operational limit.

Key Developments

Key companies are focused in product launches, in order to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2019, JGL Industries, Inc. a manufacturer of aerial work platforms, launched SkySense technology for most boom and scissor lifts.

Key players are focused on partnerships, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2016, Linmar Skyjack Group partnered with Multicrane Perkaa, an authorized distributor for Skyjack’s range of AWP in Indonesia.

Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) Market Keyplayers: Linamar Corporation, JLG Industries, Inc., MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Haulotte Group, Mtandt Limited, V-tech Hydraulics, Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co, Ltd., and Snorkel International, Inc.

Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) Market Taxonomy

Global Aerial work platforms (AWP) Market, By Product Type:

Boom Lifts By Platform Height Up to 60’ 60’-100’ More than 100’ By Configuration Straight Articulated By Fuel Type Gas/ Diesel Electric Hybrid

Scissor Lifts Up to 30’ 30’-50’ More than 50’



Global Aerial work platforms (AWP) Market, By Motive Mechanism:

Self-propelled

Manually propelled

Vehicle Mounted

Global Aerial work platforms (AWP) Market, By Ownership:

AWP Rental Service Providers

End-use industries Construction Entertainment Mining Commercial Manufacturing Others



