Aerial Smart Weapons Market 2021 Global Outlook – BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Aerial Smart Weapons Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Aerial Smart Weapons Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The aerial smart weapons market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Aerial Smart Weapons Market are BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, MBDA, Saab AB, The Boeing Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Safran SA, Northrop Grumman Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Focus on the Indigenous Development of Aerial Smart Weapons

Due to the increasing emphasis on reducing the dependency on imports of weapon systems, several nations are focusing on the development of indigenous weapon systems, which is fueling the market growth. This emphasis is further bolstered by the existing compatibility limitations of indigenous air defense systems with ammunition and armament designed by foreign manufacturers. Due to such factors, several nations are focusing on developing their own smart weapons that can be fired from various platforms including military aircraft. For instance, India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is currently developing the Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW), which is a long-range precision-guided anti-airfield weapon. It is designed to be capable of engaging ground targets with high precision up to a range of 100 km. The air-launched lightweight high-precision guided glide bomb is India’s first fully indigenous smart weapon, which is being designed and developed wholly by DRDO. Similarly, several countries, including the US, Israel, Russia, China, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others, are also developing and deploying their own smart weapons that can be launched from aerial platforms. It is also reported that the US is transferring critical technologies to countries like Saudi Arabia to help them build their own aerial smart weapons. Such developments are expected to help the indigenous development of smart weapons, thereby propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook of Aerial Smart Weapons Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.